The dead body of a doctor from Georgia was found lying in a ditch by the side of a road that police say was killed by a pack of dogs, as reported by Fox News.

The victim, Dr Nancy Shaw, 62 years of age, was found approximately 80 miles west of Savannah inside a ditch, dead. The body of Shaw was located early Thursday morning inside a ditch beside a road in Lyons after police spotted a parked car on the opposite side of the road.

First respondents said, "Got out of the patrol car to investigate and found a female that was deceased in the ditch."

The identity of the doctor

Dr. Shaw was an internist at Meadows Regional Medical Center which is located in One Meadows Parkway, Vidalia, GA. Autopsies of her body revealed that she died from animal attacks as shared by the Lyons Police Department.

Lyons Police Chief Wesley Walker, who was one of the respondents to the scene, quickly identified the victim upon closer investigation and was devastated. Walker said that Shaw would frequently visit their department and check up on the police officers' health and condition.

The chief also said, "She was that kind of person. She was a caring person. She was a friend of ours." Adding that he was devastated when he identified the dead person.

An official press release given by the Lyons Police Department stated that the dogs allegedly responsible for the heinous deed were identified and seized, as reported by WTOC. It also revealed that the incident is still under investigation and no charges have been filed against the animals' owners at the time.

Citizens of Lyons were reassured that sufficient animal control guidelines were in place along with a capable Animal Control Division to ensure the city's safety. They division encouraged citizens to follow the leash law to ensure that their pets are kept under control, as stated in the law.

Dr. Shaw was a graduate from Brown University School of Medicine located in Providence, R.I. she previously entered residency in internal medicine at Saint Raphael Hospital in New Haven, CT before heading over to Georgia.

What is done to prevent this incident?

The city has laws set in place for animal control that seeks to place standard operating procedures within Lyons. It was also set in place to assist personnel in the performance of their duties and responsibilities, which includes solving any Animal Control problems that may occur.

Both Lyons Animal Control and the Animal Shelter will operate based on the rules of the Georgia Department of Agriculture, OCGA 40-13-13.

The kind-hearted doctor was also a friend of the Lyons Animal Shelter, which is a section of the Lyons Police Department that was created to support the overpopulation of unwanted dogs and cats in the city. The shelter works with the Sweet Onion Animal Protection Society (SOAPS) in the promotion of these animals that are up for adoption.

