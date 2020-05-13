The US Navy is the only active ocean fleet that is policing the western pacific, while other navies are trying to address concerns that the COVID-19 might infect their forces.

Many forces have decided to stall multi-nation exercises for the year and fewer operations, as not to expose their personnel to the COVID-19. This was confirmed by multiple navy sources and international navy officers according to USNI news.

US Navy operations

For weeks, the US Navy has been operating its ships, with the crews taking measures to avoid getting infected with COVID-19. The navy will be very keen on maintaining these measures to prevent personnel from getting infected.

Lt. Lauren Chatmas, a spokeswoman for Destroyer Squadron Seven (DESRON 7) in Singapore, said," For example, Littoral Combat Ships USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS-10) and USS Montgomery (LCS-8), which are both deployed to Singapore, have been limiting crew interactions with people on shore while in port and spending a significant amount of time at sea."

Chatman told reporters that social distancing, fewer group gatherings, using PPE's, and cleansing the ship about two times a day too. She also said,"Quarterdeck watchstanders are screening anyone who walks aboard and referring sailors with symptoms for medical evaluation."

A recent incident that involved the USS Montgomery and the and replenishment ship USNS Cesar Chavez (T-AKE-14) accomplish a presence operation near Panamanian-flagged drillship West Capella. The ship had a run with Chinese vessels who were shadowing it as they were prospecting for all sources, waters that were forcibly claimed by China. Greg Poling of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), told USNI News via email.

This is the third time that the Montgomery and Cesar Chavez were sent to the West Capella, according to Poling. Another US ship the Gabrielle Giffords had an operation near the West Capella, seven days earlier. Last late April, the guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG-52) sailed with the Royal Australian Navy frigate HMAS Parramatta (FFG-154), later joined by the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA-6) and guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG-52), to participate in multi-national exercises.

Beijing sees these operations as directed against Chinese sovereignty, and also a show of force that sends the Chinese navy scampering away, and later diplomatically condemning the naval operations. After the incident when the Bunker Hill and Parramatta supported the West Cappella, Senior Colonel Wu Qian said in presscon that "the U.S. is the biggest promoter of militarization in the South China Sea and a troublemaker for regional peace and stability."

According to Poling, China and Malaysia were stand-offing in disputed waters that is rightfully in Malaysian hands, from December. Poling added,"The West Capella has been contracted by Malaysia's state-owned Petronas for exploratory drilling on an area of the continental shelf claimed by both Malaysia and Vietnam." China has no business scuttling in these waters that are not theirs.

In the Philippine sea, three subs were part of an advanced war fighting training exercise, U.S. 7th Fleet said over the weekend. These operations were done to improve the combat effectiveness of these units.

With the US Navy in the western pacific and policing the area when other navies affected by the COVID-19, serves to remind other navies that America is serious in keeping its presence.

