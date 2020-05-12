A flash flood that happened in Utah has killed at least one person, Monday.

The said flooding was reported in Little Wildhorse Canyon near Goblin Valley State Park which was reportedly triggered by a raging thunderstorm that happened in the area. The incident also triggered a large search and rescue operation for possible victims of the unfortunate event.

According to the police reports that were obtained by Fox News, at least 21 people were able to make it out of the canyon safely, but one fatality has been reported as of 8 o'clock in the evening, May 11.

As of the moment, it has officials have been mum on the estimated number of people who have been possibly stranded or injured during the flash flood.

On Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) posted on social networking site, Twitter an announcement saying that a thunderstorm which is fast approaching the Goblin Valley State Park area and Little Wildhorse Slot Canyon has continued to increase in intensity.

According to the forecasters, nickel-sized hail and strong winds are to be expected in the storm. After which, the storm crosses over directly to San Rafael Swell and state park which triggered the flash floods in the slot canyons.

Moreover, the NWS forecast on Monday night said that thunderstorms and showers are still expected over UTah and southwest Wyoming. The said thunderstorms and showers also brought strong winds to the region with gusts that peaked up to 60 miles per hour.

Search for Missing Hikers Still On Going.

At the moment, crews are still continuing the search for multiple hikers who could have possible been stranded after the floods swept through the canyon.

Several people are still unaccounted for until this time. However, it was noted that there were still 11 vehicles that were parked at the trailhead which followed the isolated storm that brought the floods.

Multiple agencies are currently conducting search and rescue operations in the are. Rescue teams from Wayne County, Emery County, Sevier County and Grand County are working alongside personnel from the Utah Skate Park and Bureau of Land Management, Utah Highway Patrol and the state's Division of Wildlife Resources.

All Emery, Seview and Wayne county have lent a total of six ambulances which are currently in stand by on the scene in case any one is rescued and needed medical attention. They are currently located at the canyon which is about 227 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Moreover, the sheriff's office reported that two helicopters from Moab's Classic Air and another one from the SDPS Aero Bureau are available and have been helping with the search.

Utah Governor Gary Herbert stated that officials are already monitoring everything that happens in the scene and are in constant communication with the Utah Department of Public Safety in case any new information arises.

