In what was considered as a medical miracle, a man who went through an accident in a building site which had an iron rod penetrating through his head survived after receiving surgery.

The man identifies as Kamel Abdel Rahman, 46 years old was visiting the construction site of a family apartment he had been working on in Jerusalem last April. Unfortunately, during the visit, he landed onto a protruding iron rod after he stepped off the second floor and fell.

The life-threatening injury punctured a hole through Rahman's head. The rod went through just near his right ear to just a little above his left eye socket. However, despite the severity of the injury, Rahman claimed that he did not feel any pain.

In an interview with Jerusalem Post, he said that he yelled for help since he couldn't move. He further added that he was conscious yet felt no pain saying he does not know how to explain what happened.

Read also: Your Eyes are the Most Vulnerable Entry for Coronavirus, New Study Says

When his accompanying family member heard his cries for help, they rushed to his aid and screamed as they saw the gruesome injury. They immediately called for emergency services who arrived in the person of Magen David Adom and took Rahman to Hadassah Medical Center in the eastern part of the country.

A Medical Miracle.

According to the surgeons that attended to Rahman, the rod avoided two of the major arteries that provide blood to his brain, however, they feared than removing the rod could result in further damage. They further added that they were uncertain about what damage the rod was obscuring through the imaging.

A senior neurologist at the hospital, Dr. Samuel Moscovici, who attended to Rahman's injury in the hospital's trauma department said that before they conducted any tests, they made first made sure that the patient was breathing. According to him, they conducted different imaging tests in order to find out the correct position of the rod and whether it is safe to be removed without causing further damage.

After the results of the tests became available, the surgeons then analyzed the position of the rod. They also sought out opinions from other doctors who specialize in Ears, Nose, and Throat (ENT) before they proceeded to do the surgery and remove the rod.

The surgery went for long hours, however, despite the catheterization of the patient's brain which prevented it from bleeding the doctors decided that they needed to do another 10-hour long surgery after the swelling on his brain has gone down. The second surgery was performed through the patient's nose in order to prevent further trauma.

Moreover, the surgeons repaired leakage from Rahman's brain which caused cerebrospinal fluid to flow out. They then closed up his skull using fat taken from his abdomen.

According to Dr. Moscovici Rahman's case is a once in a lifetime scenario that all surgeons in the world have only dreamt of operating. He said that they were very optimistic after the procedure, however, they needed to wait for the patient to become conscious again in order to find out if it had been a success.

Based on the most recent development reported by Daily Mail, Rahman has already awaken from surgery and has recovered the full use of his body. It was also stated that the patient has been discharged from the hospital last week.

Related article:14,000 Healthy People Volunteered to Get Coronavirus for this Noble Reason

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.