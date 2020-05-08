Wild conspiracies escalate that a body double was recently used to claim that Kim Jong-Un is still alive and well, after an old video of the North Korean Dictator chatting alongside two identically dressed lookalikes circulates online.

The video circulating online was footage from July 2017 wherein the Hermit Kingdom's leader is with doppelgangers as he showed off a new missile.

The footage captured the pair which appears having the same height and size, wearing suits perfectly matching the one worn by the leader, and even the haircut looks a perfect copy of Kim's hair wherein shaved at the back and sides.

After the spread of the footage, it strengthens rumors that the North Korean Dictator has long used body doubles as a decoy to help ward off assassination attempts, in which some sources confirmed the existence of Kim's security measure.

The speculation elevated the issue this week over images of the dictator who made his appearance at a ribbon-cutting event to dispel reports that he was under a severe health condition or even death.

Web sleuths claimed that there were clear discrepancies in the features, especially on facial, hairline, and dental features when compared with previous appearances.

On the other hand, some people say that the comparison photos that went viral may have been doctored to raise the conspiracy idea.

Rumors of death and grave illness

After making that his presence will be visible and felt globally in the past years, the North Korean Dictator vanished from the public view as rumors started to swirl that he may be dead or gravely ill.

While the whole country of North Korea commemorated their most important holiday, Kim did not appear on the celebration April 15 to give honor to their country's founder.

North Korea stops every 15th of April as it is one of the most important days in North Korea for it is the date when founder and Kim Jong Un's grandfather Kim Il Sung was born, people of North even call the date as the "Day of the Sun."

Trying to emulate his grandfather, Kim even dressed like the elder, in order to show that he needs to be treated like his grandfather and as a way of legitimizing his rule.

The absence of Kim on the special day of his grandfather raised many eyebrows.



Even state-run media oddly has not released any document or picture from the latest weapons test where the leader is usually present and watches for approval.

Speculation that the 36-year-old Kim, is recovering from major surgery, or dead circulated in the media, while a country like the US still figuring out what is really going on to secure what Kim is up to.

Media outlets from North Korea acted as if it is business as usual in their country and they even published updated or old statements from Kim about the country's economy, sharing information that everything is fine.

With the impact of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, another speculation came out that the leader was taking precautionary measures to avoid being infected.



