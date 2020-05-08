Coronavirus pandemic could boomerang and resurge to wealthier nations, a top United Nations official gave the warning on Thursday, top on the list are the United States and its Europan allies, the resurgence is possible unless those countries will contrive and manage to contain the COVID-19 spread.

United Nations' undersecretary for humanitarian affairs, Mark Lowcock, shared that he will request wealthier contributors to international organizations such as the United States to donate to a $6.7 billion effort to combat the spread of coronavirus specifically in developing countries in Latin America.

The UN undersecretary emphasized that the effort would be necessary to prevent a second wave of the virus from extending to other nations that have begun to see rates of recent infections flatten.

He also warned that loosening international travel restrictions would only mean a higher chance of the occurrence of the second wave.

Moreover, Lowcock also shared that the wealthier nations have a chance of avoiding what is currently a one-year problem becoming a problem for ten years, and after he mentioned that the consequences they can forecast would be instability, migration, and space being created for terrorists.

He also mentioned that the countries where they have worked have the potential to act as kind of reservoirs for the virus if there is no significant effort to contain it in those places as he emphasized that no one is safe until everybody is safe.

While the rates of the coronavirus' spread begin to drop off, officials from the United States and some European nations agreed on the reopening of nonessential businesses and end their lockdown procedures.

Even states in the US have launched plans for some sectors of their economies to reopen, but as of the moment they have not provided timelines for when large gatherings of people will be allowed to attend events, such as concerts and even sporting events.

Despite experiencing their worst one-day death toll from the pandemic just days ago, still, the United States is now reopening many businesses in the country.

Second Wave of COVID-19 may be Deadlier

As coronavirus restrictions are being lifted in stages across Canada, infectious disease experts warned that the second wave of the virus will be possible if they will not continue to social distance.

Director of Edmonton's Li Ka Shing Institute of Virology, Dr. Michael Houghton shared that he wants to urge caution and wait longer until they will only have very few new cases because otherwise, he thinks there will be a second wave and more people are going to get sick.



Cautioning those who believe that the risk had diminished, Houghton stated we still have to be very cautious as we are not out of the woods yet and we will waste all the efforts of the last couple months if we go back too soon.

Expert in infectious diseases at the University of Calgary, Dr. Craig Jenne mentioned that people need to understand that nothing has changed risk-wise since the virus first reaches Alberta, and unfortunately, right now he confessed that we as a society are no more protected from the virus than we were before.



