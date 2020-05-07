Coronavirus can be more lethal, as the latest analysis suggests to Asians, black people, and ethnic communities. Based on recent statistics, the said ethnicity have two to three times higher risk of being killed from COVID-19.

Based on researchers, the risk of death from COVID-19 for black African groups was three times higher compare to the chance of the general population.

Aside from the black African groups, people with Pakistani back were also more than times higher, as Bangladeshi was 2.41 times higher, the black Caribbean with 2.21 times higher, and Indian was 1.7 times higher.

According to Daily Mail, analysis of NHS data by University College London or UCL also found that there was 12 percent lower risk of death from coronavirus from white populations in England compare to the general population.

Dr. Delan Devakumar of the UCL Institute for Global Health, and also the co-author of the report shared that rather than being an equalizer, their work shows that mortality with coronavirus is disproportionately higher in Asian, back, and those minority ethnic groups.

He also added that it is essential to tackle the underlying economic and social risk factors and barriers to healthcare that may lead to these unjust deaths.

Only one white doctor has died from coronavirus while 22 Black, Asian and ethnic minority doctors have lost their lives in this pandemic.

Based on the data from NHS intensive care units, BAME population face a higher risk of having complications than white Britons, prompting the government to set an inquiry last month.

Moreover, earlier this month, a recent report from the Institute of Fiscal Studies or IFS also reflects that Black and Asian Britons are two-and-a-half times higher chance to die from COVID-19 than white people.

The report also compared the number of hospital deaths in the NHS during the coronavirus crisis against ethnicity.

Kemi Badenoch, Equalities Minister confessed that the government is very concerned by the reports of a disproportionate impact of the virus based on BAME communities.

The Equalities Minister also shared that the Public Health England reviews and analyzes the impact of such different factors including gender, ethnicity, and age on COVID-19 outcomes were expected to be published by the end of May.

In addition, The Royal College of Surgeons also shared that NHS workers from black or ethnic minority groups should be removed from the list of frontliners working continuously, as more evidence points to them being the more vulnerable to the virus.

BMA councilor chair, Dr. Chaand Nagpaul stated that these are stark and disturbing statistics, with such an awesome proportion of doctors having died being from BAME backgrounds.

BMA called for an urgent investigation regarding the report since the government has the responsibility of protecting the significant number of doctors who are serving the public in battling against coronavirus.

While the investigation takes place, experts suggest that it is crucial putting all the measures in place to protect the BAME doctors who are at high risk of serious complications or possibly death, as they can also be valuable to NHS by doing less infectious duties or working in non-patient facing areas.

