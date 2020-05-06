On Sunday, a group of ten armed individuals reportedly used speed boats to land on a beach in the Caribbean port city of La Guaira, which were allegedly on a mission to assassinate Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

According to Daily Mail, during a televised speech on state television on Monday, Maduro said the main objective was to kill him and that it was orchestrated by both Colombia and the United States. He also added that a terrorist attack in the middle of a pandemic while the people rest at night was inhumane.

According to Diosdado Cabello, a socialist party chief, two of the assaulters were captured and interrogated by authorities.

Maduro accused that the failed scheme, Operation Gedeon, was the latest attack by the United States and Colombia to overthrow the government, which has been denied by both officials of Washington and Colombia.

Moreover, Maduro said they have proof that the group was trained in Colombia territory and they have the places where the group was trained.

Speedboat incursion

Maduro claimed that ex-Green Beret Jordan Goudreau led the incursion with terrorist mercenaries who were trained in Colombia to attack Valenzuela and try to kill him.

On Monday, authorities captured eight men, who were allegedly part of the unsuccessful attack, after they were forewarned by fishermen in Chuao, a village on the northern coast of the state of Aragua.

On Monday, Juan Guaido, Venezuelan opposition leader, denied having anything to do with Goudreau, who was accused responsible for the deadly beach invasion aimed at arresting Maduro.

Meanwhile, the government said it has ordered more than 25,000 troops to search for other rebel cells.

Guaido uttered he has no responsibility for the actions made by Goudreau, who repeatedly claimed that Guaido had a contract with Silvercorp USA, Florida-based war veteran's security company, though he articulated he has compensated a tiny share of the amount agreed upon.

The claim could pose danger for Fuaido, who has been harassed but not captured in the year he claimed himself the legitimate leader of Venezuela, a position recognized by the US and 60 other countries.

On Sunday, the three-time Bronze Star US combat veteran claimed to have opted to organize a seaborne raid from Colombia on the Venezuelan coast, which the government stated it baffled, killing eight insurgents and capturing two others. He articulated the operation did not receive aid from Guaido nor the US nor the Colombian government.

Goudreau said on Monday that 52 other fighters, which include two US veterans, had sneaked the Venezuelan territory and were in the initial stage of a mission to recruit security forces members to join their cause.

In an interview, Goudreau stated that the ultimate goal is to liberate Venezuela and that has never changed.

Cabello said one of the men detained was claimed to be a US Drug Enforcement Administration agent. He added those who think they can attack the institutional framework in Venezuela will have to accept the consequences of their actions.

According to the authorities, they found high-caliber weapons, Peruvian documents, satellite phones, helmets, and uniforms with the US flag.

Interior Minister Nestor Reverol addressed a group of terrorist mercenaries from Colombia who tried to execute an invasion by sea murdering leaders of the revolutionary government.

The United States and Colombia have denied the allegations of Venezuela of backing military schemes against the socialist government.

