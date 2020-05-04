The coronavirus is starting to become a headache for Russian President Vladimir Putin as the country once again reported a new record of 10,633 new COVID-19 cases in a single day on Sunday, May 3.

According to CNN, the country now has 134,687 cases of coronavirus, as they rank seventh in the world for the most number of cases. This sudden rise in cases has been one of the most dramatic turn arounds since the country is one with the fewest cases back in March.

As of the moment, the country now has a record of 1,280 deaths as stated by the country's response headquarters for coronavirus. They also stated that almost 50% of those who tested positive were asymptomatic or did not exhibit any symptoms of the disease. The majority of the cases were recorded in Moscow, which is the city that received the hardest hit of the pandemic.

During the announcement of the extension of the countries extension period until May 11, Putin said that despite the fact that they have observed stability on the increase in cases they should not leave any room for mistakes and take things seriously. He also added that the peak is yet to come and that they are about to dace a more grueling phase of the pandemic.

Outraged Health Workers

Health workers in the country are also angered due to the fact that many doctors have fallen sick and two dozen hospitals in the country were shut down for quarantine.

There were also reports from non-governmental organizations and independent media that outraged medical workers are pleading for support after they have been ordered to combat the pandemic in the frontlines without proper protective equipment. In addition, they also complained about the way the bureaucratic foot-dragging was already costing lives.

Last Thursday, the number of cases in the country has surpassed the 100,000 mark and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustininformed the country and Putin that he was infected with the virus. Mishustin's announcement came after he stated that he is unable to give an exact date on when the restrictions concerning COVID-19 in the country would be lifted.

A Twist of Fate

It can be recalled that in March, Putin said that he was very confident on how his government was handling the health crisis. He also reassured the citizens that everything was under control, a big thanks to their early response and intervention measures.

On April 1, Putin even dispatched a plane full of medical supplies to the US, in order to aid them in their battle against the virus.

However, come April 13, the mood in Russia changed. In such a sudden twist of fate, Putin expressed that they are already facing a lot of problems during a video conference. He stated that there is nothing to boast about the country's current situation since they have not passed the peak of the epidemic yet.

The country has once been praised on their response to the pandemic, however, as of the moment it seems that tehir efforts were not enough.

