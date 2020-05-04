Looking into the possibility that China cloaked the severity of the coronavirus from the international community, the Department of Homeland Security report found that while it stockpiled imports and decreased exports, the Chinese government intentionally kept the pandemic a secret.

The report also mentioned that China likely cut its exports of medical supplies prior to its January notification to the World Health Organization or WHO that COVID-19 is a contagion.

On Friday, the report assessing export and import data earlier this year circulated within the federal government.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on his Sunday interview stepped up administration claims that the Chinese government mounted efforts to conceal the extent of the virus spread, including hiding the severity while stockpiling the medical supplies.

Moreover, in one of his interviews, when asked if China stockpiled medical supplies in early January while concealing the upcoming pandemic, Pompeo shared that we got the facts just about right, as he added that we can confirm that the Chinese Communist Party did it all that they could, to make sure that the world will not know in a timely fashion what was taking place.

Pompeo's comments suggest the Trump administration is creating a long-term plan to penalize China on multiple fronts for the coronavirus pandemic, which adds another flavor to the critical relationship of two countries which currently have.

While the Trump administration escalates the issue against China against their transparency and for the global spread of the coronavirus, criticism against Trump also increased because of its own handling.

Repeatedly downplayed the threat from COVID-19, US president Donald Trump shared before that it would not be a problem for the US at a time when it already spreading across the world.

He also repeatedly showered Xi Jinping, the Chinese president with his management of the medical crisis as he sought to safeguard a trade deal with the Chinese leader.

According to the source, assessment of the Department of Homeland Security also mentioned that in its communications, China intentionally concealed its trade activity by publicly denying it has ever imposed an export ban on masks and other medical supplies.

He also added that the findings were assessed at moderate confidence, pointing out that the report does not conclude that the move by the Chinese government was unlawful.

On the other hand, the source mentioned that it is reasonable to conclude that based on the outbreak, before the declaration of a pandemic, China would recognize key measurements in determining requirements for the need for PPE or Personal Protective Equipment.

Having access to a wide array of raw materials, China is the most capable country in establishing a production line of goods needed from surgical gowns, masks or goggles, in response to coronavirus pandemic, the source added.

On his Sunday interview, the Secretary of State Pompeo mentioned that some efforts of China concealing the outbreak were not seen, but there were others in public such as not allowing any US medical professional to take part in research in Wuhan, which is the epicenter of the pandemic.

