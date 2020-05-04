It is not true that blood pressure pills will affect the occurrence of coronavirus symptoms and make them worse, experts say.

Some were worried that blood pressure pills may have a bearing on the coronaviru and put those taking in a higher risk, according to three major studies.

No link between COVID-19 and blood pressure drugs

Last March, doctors made a possible connection with blood pressure pills, known as ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) - and COVID-19.

One concern based on animal studies is these medicines might increase the production of ACE-2, that the COVID-19 uses as a subterfuge in invading host human cells, which make the host cells more susceptible to getting hijacked.

These three new studies that were published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM), have confirmed that these drugs do not severely impact anyone taking them.

According to the study, those with blood pressure, type 1 or type 2 diabetes, need the drugs to create more ACE-2 in the cell to keep their illness under control.

Approximately, there 16 million afflicted in the UK, it is not clear how many patients are taking the drugs too. Drugs that are prescribed are mostly Ramipril, Losartan, Lisinopril and Candesartan, according to the National Health Service data.

These common medications were given almost 65 million times in England just last year, with a cost of £100m or more as they were prescribed.

Medicine was primarily given for the treatment of diabetes or high blood pressure for about 10% of the UK population or approximately 6.6 million who take them regularly.

Patients can continue taking their medications

The NEJM studies were done by reviewing all the records of all patients that are currently taking these drugs or not. Then were checked if they got the COVID-9, investigating how the disease is affecting them.

Using statistical methods as a control for factors that include other health conditions which can aggravate the conditions and symptoms of COVID-19.

Otherwise, the researchers were looking for loopholes that will allow the COVID-19 to attack and infect the host cell, and kill it.

This is an important part of the study which cannot be ignored. One conclusion reached by the study is there is no increase in the susceptibility of the host when tested positive or risk for acquiring COVID-19. Even if taking the 'five common classes of antihypertensive medications.'

Besides and linking the findings to the results, "There was no association between any single medication class and an increased likelihood of a positive test." When examined the medications were not connected to any 'substantial increase in the risk of severe illness among patients who tested positive.'

Dr Harmony Reynolds, a cardiologist at New York University, who is also one of the lead,s said, "We saw no difference in the likelihood of a positive test with ACE inhibitors and with angiotensin receptor blockers."

Studies done were mostly observational, which is the scientist did no clinical studies but instead observed the risk factor.

Observational is not as good as experimental, and using intervention at some point with control will less to chance.

Authors of the study are confident it is representing sound findings in the conclusion. Dr Reynolds said, "I'm very happy to be able to tell patients that they should continue their blood pressure medications."

