Satellite images had captured the recent movement of luxury boats that are said to be near Kim Jong-Un's favorite hideaway. The images added more to the speculations and rumors about the whereabouts of the North Korean leader.

Kim Jong-Un has not been seen publicly for ten days, and he had missed an important celebration in North Korea on April 15, which was the birthday of his late grandfather and the country's founder, Kim Il Sung. There are numerous speculations about his health since his disappearance.

However, experts say that the boats in the commercial satellite imagery are often used by Jong-Un. They have made movements in patterns that suggested he or his entourage may be in the Wonsan area which is his favorite resort.

Satellite images spark speculations about Jong-Un's condition

There were other satellite images last week that showed what was believed to be Jong-Un's personal train parked at a station reserved for his use at the villa in Wonsan. A North Korean leadership expert at the US-based Stimson Center, Michael Madden, said that the villa in Wonsan is one of the leader's favorite houses.

The seaside compound in Wonsan is located on the country's east coast. It is dotted with guest villas and serviced by a private beach, basketball court, and private train station, according to experts and satellite imagery captured. An airstrip was bulldozed last year to build a horse riding track, while a boathouse nearby is where Kim's Princess 95 luxury yacht is located. The yacht is said to value at around $7 million in 2013.

Officials in South Korea and the United States say that it is possible that Jong-un is staying in the villa, and they believe it is to avoid exposure to the new coronavirus and it has expressed skepticism of reports that he had a serious illness.

However, they added that the leader's health and location are kept as a secret by the North Korean government and reliable information about those details are difficult to obtain. Jong-Un was last seen on April 11 when he presided over a meeting.

Villa in Wonsan

Wonsan holds symbolic power for the family dynasty. It is where Kim Il Sung first landed with Soviet troops to take over the country. Kim Il Sung helped found North Korea at the end of the Japanese colonial rule in 1945. Experts believe that Wonsan is Kim Jung-Un's birthplace since he spent his early years at the family's palace in the area. However, official history has never confirmed where he was born though.

Possible successor?

With speculations of his deteriorating health, reports worldwide believe that his sister, Kim Yo Jong, will take over North Korea. On April 29, sources stated that she is slowly gaining power in North Korea. According to the National Assembly Research Service, Kim Jong-Un could expand Kim Yo-Jong's status and role as the party center.

However, there are also sources that said Kim Jong-Un's uncle, Kim Pyong Il, could overtake Jong-Un's sister because he's a man. Even though he was relegated to the background for decades, Kim Pyong Il has always been considered a serious contender to the throne due to his lineage. He is the last known son of Kim Il Sung and he is currently 65 years old.

