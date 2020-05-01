After thorough deliberation, U.S. intelligence agencies have confirmed that the coronavirus is neither man-made or genetically modified, but there will be another investigation to trace the Wuhan lab as the leak.

This means there will be active efforts to consider animals as the source, or it could be an accident at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) leaking the virus. But this is pending confirmation to the Chinese government..

The statement came from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that handles spy agencies, as President Donald Trump and his allies have expressed theories that point out the WIV is the actual source of the coronavirus.

It surfaced after the New York Times claimed that intelligence sources can be made to conform to a predetermined conclusion.

Many jabs were made by the Trump administration as China was crucified for not reporting the virus, instead they lie about it that led to the pandemic that is wreaking havoc on western countries. These western countries are seen as competitors by Beijing, which wants to dominate the world arena.

One persistent idea in the intelligence community (IC) about COVID-19 is that it was not manmade or genetically modified according to the statement. This points an accusing finger that China is deflecting at all costs.

According to the IC, there will be more activities to examine all information and intel whatever the true cause of the Wuhan outbreak. Still, the focus on China as the instigation of the world-wide pandemic will not be overlooked.

Trump said that more and more, we're hearing the story. Mike Pompeo added, "'The mere fact that we don't know the answers - that China hasn't shared the answers - I think is very, very telling." This is also considered as a sign of probable guilt.

He suggested that China let foreign experts determine the alleged accusation, not keep dodging and hiding, with constant deflection of questions asked.

Bats are the source of the coronavirus according to scientists.

Pompeo and other official have indicated that an institute that is run by the Chinese Academy of Sciences are one of the suspects in the coronavirus release.

The institute has researched tracing were SARS came from, discovering new bat viruses and how they could jump to people.

Pompeo mentions that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is near the wet market of Wuhan. He said two weeks ago. The WIV is exactly 8 miles from the wet market which is something to look at.

In 2018, the American Embassy in Beijing pointed out concerns and safety issues in the Wuhan lab. Yet, the evidence seems elusive whether Wuhan is the place of the leak or somewhere else.

Despite evidence from whistleblowers who have long disappeared, and other evidence of cover-ups, Beijing is deflecting and saying it is a 'lie'.

Some Beijing officials are stanching parts of the suspicions, one of them is Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang who mentioned Yuan Zhiming, who said the bio-security procedure is airtight and it would prevent the release of any pathogen.

One Chinese government spokesman, Zhao Lijian, brazenly suggested that it was the U.S. Army as the source.

To muddle up and continue the deflection from the worsening image of China, Geng said that it is the fault of the U.S. why their epidemic is so bad in their area.

For now, China has to deflect allegations of U.S. Intelligence and other agencies doubting China's denial that the Wuhan labs are the leak.

