On April 30, a man cleaning his dead mother's apartment in Manhattan found a badly decomposed body stashed in a freezer. According to the cops, the corpse was so degraded that they could not tell if it belonged to a man or a woman. However, investigators at the scene said that it may have been stored in the freezer for at least 10 years.

The decayed body inside a freezer

The deceased tenant's son arrived at the apartment around 9 a.m. to pick up a couple of things. According to Asmir Basim, the super of the building on Broadway at W. 150th St. in Hamilton Heights, the son opened the freezer and started screaming. The body appeared to be a woman who is very decayed.

Basim described the freezer as a standalone chest unit and cops said that the freezer was duct-taped shut. Officers were immediately called to the fifth-floor apartment at about 1:30 p.m on April 30, hours after the gruesome discovery.

The cops are now trying to know the name of the deceased and how the person died. They are also investigating the possibility that the decomposed body is the dead woman's mother, according to the building staff. Basim said that the woman who lived in the apartment would never give him access to work in the apartment. He added that she seemed like a lovely lady who was always very pleasant.

The city medical examiner's office is now conducting an autopsy to know the cause of death of the deceased person.

Also Read: Nearly 70 Veterans Found Dead in Long-Term Care Facility in Massachusetts

Similar Incident

This is not the first incident of finding decomposed bodies inside homes. In February 2020, the body of a man was found at a derelict house in Pembroke, Wales. A police spokesman said that officers were immediately alerted to foul smell from an abandoned building in the Parsons Road area.

The police spokesman added that upon investigation they discovered the partially decomposed body of a black male. An on-call doctor attended the location and certified death. The site has been cordoned off for processing and efforts are underway to identify the deceased as well as confirm the circumstances of his death.

Also in February, the decomposed body of a 47-year-old woman was found in her Phoenix home. According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA, the woman was found lying face down on her floor in her Foresthaven home by a relative. Balram added that their operations center received a call from a female reporting the discovery.

In July 2019, Norma Turiano Woods was found dead in her home on the Southwest Side. The police were called to a home in the 5900 blocks of Stoneybrook Drive after someone discovered the woman's body.

When the officers arrived at the house, they saw that a window had been broken in front of the home and they smelled decomposition. The officers kicked in the door and found a woman in her late 80s who had been dead for some time, according to the sergeant.

The adult son of the woman, who the police said has mental disabilities, was found in the kitchen, but the man did not contact the authorities. Police said that they took the man to a hospital as a precaution.



Related Article:Minnesota Father Throws Newborn Baby After Losing Temper

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.