ITALY- Despite being the European nation with the highest death toll, Italy will lessen its lockdown restrictions starting May 4 after nearly two months of lockdown, not only parks, factories, and construction sites will be allowed to reopen and resume their operations but also people can travel within regions as the country's death toll continues to decelerate.

On a televised announcement by the Italian Prime Minister on Sunday, Giuseppe Conte addressed the nation that the lockdown measures enforced on March 9 will be lifted and families will be able to reunite but only in small numbers.

What happens after the lockdown is lifted?

Bars and restaurants were also on the list who can reopen and resume their business but they can only cater takeout services, wherein food must be consumed at home or in an office until June 1, when establishments will be allowed to resume their dine-in service.

Moreover, other businesses such as salons and hairdressers were also on the list of businesses that can reopen on June 1.

Since the start of the lockdown, funerals were banned but after the announcement, it can be served but with 15 persons only in attendance.

While on the Italian sports scene, professional athletes can resume training outside their homes, but they will not be allowed to be back in their group training until the 18th of May.

Italy's Series A football matches were put on hold due to the pandemic, however, despite the announcement of allowing team practices starting May 18, the league did not announce any return date for their fans.

Currently, selected retailers have gradually reopened, among the list are grocery stores, stationery shops, and bookshops but more retailers will be allowed to resume their businesses on May 18 as well.

On the other hand, Italy has more than 26,600 COVID-19-related deaths, but in recent days the death toll reached the lowest level in weeks.

On Sunday, around 260 deaths were only reported compared from a high of more than 900 at its peak.

Some restrictions will be lifted but social distancing will still be imposed as the Italian prime minister demanded his constituents to continue observed a distance of 10 feet away as much as possible from others to avoid the resurgence of the virus.

He also added that if they do not respect the precautions the curve will go up, the deaths will increase, and they will have irreversible damage to their economy.

He also reminded his fellow Italians that if they love Italy, keep their distance.

Despite Italy's efforts becoming the first country to imposed a nationwide lockdown because of coronavirus, the nation's death toll in COVID-19 skyrocketed forcing other neighboring countries to follow also the safety precautionary measures including France, Spain and eventually the United Kingdom.

But the governments in Europe currently wants to bring back life in the continent by lifting some restrictions for their people to slowly recover economically and emotionally brought by the pandemic.

As the daily numbers of coronavirus cases fall, precautionary measures such as wearing masks and social distancing are required to avoid the second wave of the virus in the continent.

