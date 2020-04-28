A bizarre story about a mayor in Kentucky, who has discovered a mysterious woman hiding in the cellar of home, is raising eyebrows this week.

On Wednesday morning, Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson found an unnamed woman hidden in a crawl space upon hearing noises and smelling cigarette smoke outside of a property being renovated. Wilkerson claimed that he found the young woman covered in dirt.

The town's highest elected official then went down into the cellar and came upon blood on the door along with a bag filled with women's clothes, particularly leggings.

The woman then ran away into the street following the discovery.

However, the mayor initially did not witness anything else unusual and returned upstairs to continue his renovations. He was not aware of how long the woman was staying in the cellar.

Wilkerson saw the woman for the 2nd time when he went back to the after the electricity in his home went out.

The unknown young woman had long, brunette hair. The mayor noted that she did not steal any object from the house.

According to the mayor, he went public with the incident before the news came out suggesting that he had a lady locked in his home's cellar. He said he wanted to let the public know about the story before "a story would come out that I had a lady locked up in my cellar."

Bowling Green Police has not specified the identity of the cellar-dwelling suspect.

The town mayor said that he has no interest in her arrest.

Also, he had called the police to check if there was a reported missing woman but found there was none.

Wilkerson was a formerly Bowling Green Police Department officer.

He described the woman as in her 20s.

The stranger escaped before the mayor could call the cops.

Ruminating on the peculiar incident, Wilkerson narrated that police officers were grinning upon taking his statement. He asked the officers why they were grinning, then they joked that "no matter how they write the report, it's going to say the mayor locked a woman in his house."

A home is where one should feel safe and secure. It is where one lets his guard down and performs his most personal routines. It is where one is the most vulnerable.

Jennifer Lopez' Stalker

Celebrities can also have problems with people breaking into their homes, especially stalkers. One individual stalking singer and actress Jennifer Lopez was a man identified as John Dubis.

The former "American Idol" judge already had an order of protection issued to shield her from the 49-year-old man because his stalking act was habitual, but that did not stop Dubis from breaking into Lopez' pool house in her $10-million mansion in Southampton, New York.

On August 8, 2013, the house's workers discovered Dubis on the property and called police officials. They found out that Dubis had been living in the pool house for a week already before anyone came to notice, despite the security at the house.

