Four teenage girls have been charged with a hate crime after the New York police alleged they attacked a 51-year-old Asian woman on an MTA bus in the Bronx, making "anti-Asian statements" and telling her she has caused COVID-19.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) alleged the suspects cursed at the Asian woman, blamed her for responsibility for the novel coronavirus outbreak and demanded to know why she was not wearing a mask.

One of the suspects hit the woman's head with an umbrella before all four of the teens fled the bus, according to the police.

The NYPD said in a statement that the woman had a cut on her head and received stitches at a local hospital.

The 15-year-old girls were arrested near the scene with hate crime assaults, harassment and menacing shortly after the attack. The Hate Crime Task Force of the police department is looking for the woman.

The incident took place at around 3 PM on March 28 when the three teenage girls and another female of an unidentified age approached the Asian woman.

Police are still seeking the fourth suspect as of Monday afternoon, who they believe is the one who struck the woman with an umbrella, NYPD Lt. Thomas Antonetti said.

Asian Americans have reportedly witnessed an increase in hate crimes and discrimination due to the advent of the coronavirus pandemic.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) tweeted in response to the attack, "Asian-Americans have been viciously targeted and subjected to violent attacks, discrimination, and intolerance during the #COVID19 crisis."

Also Read: Mexican Man Cuts Throat at U.S. Border After Denied Entry

The woman rode the Bx13 bus near Ogden Avenue and W. 166th St. in Highbridge, according to cops.

Police have released an image of the female suspect who struck the woman with an umbrella.

According to the department's Hate Crime Task Force, it has tackled 11 cases wherein suspects allegedly targeted Asians or Asian Americans since the advent of the pandemic. New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) has established a hotline for reports of such suspected bias incidents.

CNN political commentator Andrew Yang dubbed the mounting xenophobia against Asian Americans as a "heartbreaking phenomenon."

"I've gotten the same messages you have, Lisa, about friends and Asian Americans who are being either spat on or attacked or assaulted around the country," Yang said.

The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus issued a letter on Feb. 26 persuading colleagues to "help prevent hysteria, ignorant attacks, and racist assaults" towards Asian Americans due to misinformation about the coronavirus.

Authorities across the globe have called out against anti-Asian sentiments, namely New York Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The incident has underscored some of the prejudice and fear-mongering ignited by the coronavirus pandemic.

In December last year, China recorded the first known case of the virus which has spread to 170 countries.

Whoever has information about the assault can call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Related Article: Fact Check: Harvard Scientist Arrested for Creating Coronavirus, Selling it to China?