After being hospitalized due to catching the coronavirus disease, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned to Downing Street. He has taken the lead and is once again making the tough decisions in the country's fight against COVID-19.

Despite only being discharged from the hospital a few nights ago, after being placed in intensive care for four days, Number 10 welcomed Johnson back on Sunday night. Johnson is also expected to resume his duties as head of the government full-time and will chair the daily coronavirus "war cabinet."

According to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who acted in place of Johnson when he was indisposed, the Prime Minister is now raring to go and lead the fight against this virus, as the lockdowns in the UK eases.

However, the Prime Minister's return to work may not be very easy as major rows within his party started to lift the strict implementation of social distancing protocols. In addition, the issue with the scarcity of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the capability of testing is still in the mix.

As of the moment, deaths in hospitals in the UK have reached more than 20,000. This has bought the country on course to be the one with the highest death rates in the continent. Despite this, the PM is said to be very much determined to prevent a second peak of the disease in the country.

According to The Guardian, Raab said that the outbreak is currently at a "delicate and dangerous" phase. He also said that people should get used to a "new normal," as some measures will continue to be in place for an indefinite period.

Johnson warns against easing restrictions

Meanwhile, in his first remarks since returning to Downing, Johnson contradicted the idea of easing on lockdown restrictions. He also remarked that it was too soon to let our guards down.

According to CNN, on his return to office on Monday, Johnson said that he is already seeing real signs that the country is already close to ending this battle against COVID-19 in the triumphant side.

He, however, stressed that the UK is at the moment of maximum risk and also suggested that the restrictions should remain in place in order to avoid a second wave. It was also noted that the lockdown protocols in the UK are once again going to be reviewed by the May 7.

It is no secret that the British government has faced various criticisms for the way they handled the disease, especially those who claimed that the country did not take it seriously during its early stages. However, during his statement, Johnson said that the country's lockdown measures have aided the National Health Service and has helped them from getting overwhelmed by the disease.

Despite this, Johnson said that he refuses to throw all the efforts and sacrifices that have been made by the British public by lifting the restrictions and risking another major outbreak from happening.

Johnson also promised that decisions on when and how the lockdowns would be lifted and the steps taken by the government would remain transparent. Thus, addressing criticism that the country has refused to share its plans to the people.

