Amid the growing suspicions of hiding the real state of the country regarding the coronavirus pandemic, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un rushed to build a new "modern general hospital" in order to protect the "precious health and safety" of his people.

According to state media, the country's supreme leader broke ground at a hospital construction site in Pyongyang last Tuesday, as the country and its leaders continue to insist that the worldwide pandemic COVID-19 has not reached their borders despite being in the middle of two countries with high number of infection, South Korea and China.

According to the official newspaper of the North Korean ruling party, Rodong Sinmun, Kim said that the party has assessed and analyzed the present state of medical and public health service in the country and found that there is no modern medical establishment in the capital city of Pyongyang. Thus, they decided that to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the ruling party, they would build a modern general hospital to promote a better healthcare system for the people.

It was also reported that the dictator wants the hospital's construction to be completed by early October, labeling it as a crucial task.

Furthermore, Kim also said that when the construction of the hospital is finished, it would be another valuable asset for the country and would better protect the health of the people. He further added that the hospital will be a springboard in the consolidation and development of the socialist public health system in the county by enabling a significant leap toward a better public health system.

North Korea insists on not having one COVID-19 case

Through its claimed proactive efforts in combating the virus for "national survival," Pyongyang has repeatedly insisted that they were able to completely shield their country from coronavirus.

The country has taken action by closing its borders, cutting trade with China and extending quarantine periods up to 30 days and has placed restrictions on any activities of international staff and foreign diplomats who are based in North Korea.

With this, the country is taking pride that its isolation from the rest of the world is their saving grace in this pandemic.

Experts remain doubtful of North Korea's claims

Despite the country's insistence and firmness on the fact that they have no coronavirus cases. Experts and analysts are doubtful of the claims.

Whilst there is indeed a small chance that the virus would cross the militarized border with South Korea or coming through the closed-off lines with China, the speculation is that black market traders operating in the area for years could have brought the virus into the country.

On Tuesday, a former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) analyst on North Korea, Jung H. Pak, told Fox News that it is impossible for the country to not have even a single case of the virus. He also said that the lying about the numbers maybe Kim's way of showing the world that he is in control and that he can protect his people from the deadly diseases despite a decade of financial sanctions and economic crippling in the country brought about by reports of human rights abuses, cyberattacks and the fight on denuclearization.

Moreover, a commander of US Forcer Korea, General Robert Abrams said that there is a lack of military activity in the north in recent weeks suggests that North Korea may be suffering casualties due to COVID-19.

