In the US, the coronavirus reaches 10,000 deaths in U.S. nursing homes as the viral reaper adds more to the death toll in the U.S.

ABC news has confirmed that many nursing homes are the charnel scenes of stacked up bodies, as resident in these institutions are wheeled out in gurneys as dead corpses.

Records on the surge in coronavirus deaths are contributed by nursing home residents who become easy targets for COVID-19, that make up 20% of national fatalities. Many nursing homes in the US are trying to lessen the contagion, but are hard-pressed to do.

For the most part, when one gets infected by the contagion it becomes a chain reaction, only the fittest survive one the virus starts spreading.

What the statistics say

The number of deaths from long term care residents are in 10,631 fatalities, but there might be unaccounted deaths that are not added to the count with a chance of ignominious higher death toll. All the data was taken and compiled from official sources from many states. Although not all states have reported their information yet.

This week, heads of the Medicare and Medicaid made the announcement saying,"they would begin requiring nursing care facilities to report cases of COVID-19 directly to health officials there and at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention." But these agencies haven't released the released comprehensive national data on nursing home cases or fatalities during the outbreak.

This data is crucial to know the exact national statistics per state in the U.S.

More deaths registered have caused critics to cite the Trump administration to be more centered and more attentive to the long-term care centers, that are piling bodies of dead residents as then COVID-19 goes on a rampage killing many of the most susceptible residents.

According to Sen Ron Wyden, an Oregon Democrat, who told ABC News that the federal government is slow, and excuses upon excuses are given, he said, "Well, we're not really responsible. The states are responsible to this day."

Throughout the coronavirus crisis the agency responsible for surveilling nursing care, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid has sent several warnings during the pandemic, calling on nursing homes to restrict visitation and to comply with infection-control regulations. Seema Verma, commented to ABC News on Thursday," she believes the administration has a very strong response to the crisis."

Verma added," Our administration has acted very early on to make sure that we're doing everything that we can to support nursing homes on the ground level." She mentioned that the Trump administration has done efforts which were praised and the support given to efforts to keep patients safe too.

She mentioned that it was impossible to address all centers one by one. Instead, they've pushed state and local officials to coordinate with these nursing home and provide supplies need to operate.

A few governors heeded the call like West Virginia, Gov Jim Justice required mandatory testing who tested nursing home residents. Maryland Gov Larry Hogan sent support team for nursing homes, especially the stricken ones with extra support.

As the coronavirus reaches 10,000 deaths in US nursing homes, early March the administration instituted screening for all visitors to prevents spreading the virus.

