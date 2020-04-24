Russian scientist claims that Wuhan scientists created the coronavirus to be lethal to humans in more ways than one. The proponent of this 'mad scientist' is that an outlandish project called the coronavirus was carefully planned by the scientists in Wuhan lab.

The difference is that the monster didn't kill like what the coronavirus does as it attacks the systems of the body. He emphasized on the crazy as the coronavirus or COVID-19 has eluded an effective vaccine, which is the only life-saver option for the infected patients.

Coronavirus was 'designed to be lethal'

According to expert Professor Petr Chumakov, he claimed the goal was to study the pathogenicity of a viral strain. One part is to see how much tweaking can be done to max out how pathogenic it can be.

And most important is how with malice can a virus be weaponized to turn a cell's defence inside out. Even attacking vital systems in the body like the blood and turning the immune system on the host.

Chumakov is the chief researcher at the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology in Moscow, has expertise in the field, he said," In China, scientists at the Wuhan Laboratory have been actively involved in the development of various coronavirus variants for over ten years."

He added it was done not to create several variants of the strain and degrees of lethality, but to study how the pathogens work and how to custom it anyway. Paraphrased, the coronavirus is a masterpiece of weaponizing a virus to unknown levels.

He was quoted saying, "They did crazy things, in my opinion. It is in a way, the best masterpiece of bio-weapons that led to many deaths worldwide."

Also read: Coronavirus Attacks Lining of Blood Vessels All Over Body, Scientist Finds

How COVID-19 became a worldwide pandemic

One way for the coronavirus to infect human cells efficiently are inserts in the genome to bypass defences of the host cell, which proceeds to dismantle cellular defences and kill the host in time. He added that everything about pathogenicity has been analyzed.

All these assumptions that are stated only show how the coronavirus has emerged and become what it is, a global pandemic.

Sources reveal that he told Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper, "There are several inserts, that is, substitutions of the natural sequence of the genome, which gave it special properties."

Utilizing inserts in the cell will allow it to do more, compared to a simple type. He commented that it was interesting that Chinese and American scientists who worked for the better good. Most of the researchers have published in the scientific press.

"I even wonder why this background comes to people very slowly," he added.

After an investigation into the creation of the coronavirus, there will be a reformation and new rules to guide scientists in this kind of studies. It is important to control the genome of dangerous pathogen and viruses.

The blame-game can wait. Chinese scientist made strains of the virus that is targeted at getting HIV vaccine. He is also associated with Russia's Federal Research Centre for Research and Development of Immunobiological Preparations.

Putin's spokesperson warns about allegations that it was manmade. According to Dmitry Peskov, "In the situation where there is not enough information that has been supported and checked by science ... we think it is unacceptable, impossible, to groundlessly accuse anyone."

