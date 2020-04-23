Current study shows that compared to the United Kingdom's death figures suggest, COVID-19 may kill up to 70 times fewer than the projected numbers.

Having one of the worst coronavirus testing records, Britain tallies 13 percent of its diagnosed patients in the country die from the pandemic.

Despite the efforts of the UK in recording the data, it is considerably higher than the real death rate because it does not take into account the number of infected people who had shown mild symptoms.

In addition, scientists emphasized that the only way to dig the actual rate is to test blood samples of the total population for antibodies, which the immune system produces once infected.

Even the accuracy of these tests is still questioned, experts support the method for it gives a much clearer indication of who has previously acquired the virus and they consider it a key in imposed lockdowns around the world.

Antibody survey results in Los Angeles shows that the illness may only kill 0.18 percent of the population who tested positive with COVID-19.

The numbers 7,994 is far higher than the official figures when the study was published on April 20, based on the assumption that the real number of infections in Los Angeles was 330,000 as tens of thousands of the persons develop only mild symptoms and were never tested for the illness.

If the same death rate will be applied to the UK's currently faced outbreak, the study suggests that the number of Brits who had acquired the virus in the range of 9.5 million or 14 percent.

On the other hand, advisers of the Government share that the true figure is likely to be a third of that, while some studies from France suggest that it will only go up to 6 percent in just a matter of weeks.

A similar fatality rate resembles a study of residents in Helsinki, Finland as they ended with 0.19 percent.

Home of approximately 1.7 million people, the region of Uusima is where samples were all taken as most of them live in the capital of Helsinki and they found that 3.4 percent of the persons living in the area had antibodies.

Currently, only 2,000 tested positive cases had been confirmed by laboratory tests but if 3.4 percent of the population had produced antibodies it would equate to around 57,800 persons.

Moreover, Blood samples taken in Los Angeles suggest that the COVID-19 death rate could be around 0.18 percent.

846 persons in the Los Angeles area were studied and they found that roughly 4.1 percent of the county's population of 3.9 million has already antibodies to the virus and the study suggests that an estimated 330,000 people have already caught the virus and built up immunity to it.

600 coronavirus deaths were officially recorded in Los Angeles County by the time when the research was conducted on the 20th of April and the study suggests that around 0.18 percent of the tested positive patients fall to the disease after acquiring it.

