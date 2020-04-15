A group of coronavirus survivors are donating superhero antibodies to a New York Blood to bolster precious plasma that can be used for front liners and help others.

Since the siege of the coronavirus in New York, there were many fatalities and cured cases. These people come from everywhere and want to give something back too.

A teacher and kindergarten teacher from Westchester County wears a costume and proud to be able to give something back.

Julie Thaler just survived a round with the coronavirus and is excited to get into the New York Blood Center where precious plasma is collected, bearing life-saving anti-bodies that can be injected into another system.

Miss Thaler wears a homemade yellow cape, with "Survivor Corps" written on it, and she's one of those hoping to add to more plasma harvests.

New York has lost so many, but this group of gifted individuals can turn the tide because they want to!

She added it was like a sci-fi movie and here antibodies are what makes her powerful and invulnerable.

Thaler had COVID-19 symptoms during the first week of March when school just ended. She had chills like pins and needles, headaches and a backache, and a 102 + degree fever. It caused her asthma, and was placed in the emergency room twice!

After a month, she has no traces of the virus, and she is happy to give blood to help scientists get a cure for everyone. There is an emphasis on antibodies that is better than drugs with complication when treating COVID-19.

She told NBC, "It makes me feel like I can do something positive to help in this incredibly difficult time," while waiting for her turn.

Also read: Blood Plasma From COVID-19 Survivors Can Be Used to Fight Infection

Donors with high levels of antibodies

Diana Berrent has higher levels of antibodies. She is 45 and has two kids with her in Long Island NY. She had a high fever on March 13, and she felt like she cannot breathe. She then self-quarantined and stayed there for 18-days.

She visualized the Survivor Corps to donate anti-bodies when needed and help with other things.

"If we could gather together, rally around, we could as a group truly give back to society and help stem the tide of this pandemic," said Berrent according to MSN.

The Survivor Corps has 30,000 members already and is online with testimonials and information about US studies on the coronavirus.

On Wednesday, she gave her first donation to a New York blood clinic.

Stumbling over to get their antiviral first

Studies are examining convalescent plasma that is derived from blood. Several patients have been tested and the U.S. hopes it can cure COVID-19 when injected into another person. It might jumpstart repelling the virus, but it's in beginning stages.

Even if the system has no encounter with the COVID-19, plasma can assist the immune system in generating the proper antibodies to combat the coronavirus, a prophylactic if you will.

According to Dr Eldad Hod, a transfusion medicine specialist, it could boost the immune system of health care workers, who need it most.

The need is grave to proof immune systems, so they are fast track as needed, no more impediments.

The next stage is to identify the proper antibody for a monoclonal or polyclonal cocktail, which is tailor-made for any specific virus or viruses. Getting beneficial antibodies are better!

Like superman, antibodies can be kryptonite to some systems.

Donating antibodies could make anyone feel like a superhero against the coronavirus, but it can be unwieldy for some systems. It gives hope in developing immunity without getting sick with COVID-19.

Related topic: Anti-Body Based COVID-19 Drugs May Have More Advantages Than Drug Based-Cures Like Hydroxychloroquine