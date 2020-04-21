As the coronavirus slowly cripples the economy of the US, 22 million Americans are displaced from their jobs prompting US President Trump to ban all immigrations into the US.

Despite the ongoing outbreak, Trump tweeted that in light of the attack from the 'Invisible Enemy', as well as the need to protect the jobs of our American Citizens, he will be signing an Executive Order which temporarily suspends immigration into the United States.

Despite the tough measures imposed by the government in controlling the COVID-19, at least 22 million Americans are out of work as the pandemic wiping out the 13.5 percent of the workforce and job growth in 10 years.

Addressing last month's issue, Trump announced the banning of foreigners traveling to the United States from Europe while also banning any travel from China as the pandemic continues to spread in the area but despite the immediate clearing of the details in the latest order migrant farmworkers and medics are thought to be exempted.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

Twitter's information also pointed out that the US-Canada border is already closed even most visa applications are on hold as the administration shuts down the nation's asylum system last month.

Trump's latest tweet did not earn any comment from the white house as they most likely face legal actions.

Having the world's largest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Unites States tops with 42,000 death toll and with 779,000 infections and up 20,000 on Monday.

While the air travel has largely been suspended, formalizing it serves as a simple way for Trump to rile up his base bit one of the resources also shared that noting also that the State Department had already suspended routine visa services at all US embassies and consulates.

Texas congressman Joaquin Castro called Trump's announcement 'an authoritarian-like move to take advantage of a crisis', as he tweeter tweeted that his action is not only an attempt to divert attention away from Trump's failure to stop the spread of the coronavirus and save lives but an authoritarian-like move to take advantage of a crisis and advance his anti-immigrant agenda.

In his Monday briefing, US President Trump discussed the importance of sustainability and the importance of the economy despite the Requirements needed.

According to a source who released a statement via New York Times, the formal order for the said ban in new green cards and employment visa may be effective in a span of days, which would immediately shut down any legal immigration.

Trump's tweet about the possible ban on immigration came only a few hours after US oil price plummeted to below $0.00 for the first time in history. In addition to this, there were also at least 5.2 million people who filed for unemployment benefits in the past week based on information released by the Labor Department.

At the moment, the US has the highest number of confirmed cases globally after reaching more than 800,200 cases and at least 946 deaths. The impact of the virus has crippled even the economy of the states and has taken a toll on every branch of the government.



