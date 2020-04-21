North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing surgery, according to a U.S. official. A second source familiar with the intelligence stated that the U.S. has been monitoring reports about Kim's health.

Kim missed the celebration of his grandfather's birthday on April 15, and it raised speculations about his overall well-being. He had been seen 2 weeks ago at a government meeting.

Kim Jong Un's condition

A U.S. official told CNN on April 13 that the concerns about Kim's health are credible however no one knows about the severity of his condition. An online newspaper based in South Korea that focuses on North Korea, Daily NK reports that Kim received a cardiovascular system procedure on April 12.

The North Korean leader undergo said procedure because of excessive smoking, obesity and overworking, according to the news site. Kim is now receiving treatment in a villa in Hyangsan County following his surgery. After Kim's condition had improved, most of the medical team that treated him returned to Pyongyang on April 19 and only a few of them remained to monitor his recovery.

On April 19, a South Korean source stated that South Korea's top leaders are aware of the reports about Kim's health status but can't verify the details published by Daily NK. Kim's health issues related to weight and smoking are already known by the public, but there is other information that needs to be released.

South Korea's Presidential Blue House said in a statement that they have nothing to confirm on reports about Kim's health and that there are no unusual signs that have been detected inside North Korea. The Unification Ministry and Defense Ministry in South Korea have given no comment about the matter.

No updates from North Korea

North Korea controls any information surrounding Kim. His absences from official state media sparked rumors and speculations about his health. North Korea has no free press and does not expose much about the country's leadership. Analysts are reliant on media dispatches and propaganda videos for any clue about the situation.

Kim last appeared in North Korean state media on April 11. On April 15, which is North Korea's most important holiday as it celebrates the anniversary of the birth of the country's founding father, Kim Il Sung, Kim Jong Un was still a no show.

Experts have no clue on what to make of Kim's absence from the festivities celebrating his grandfather since when a North Korean leader is absent from an important event, statements are released. But for Kim Jong Un's case, there was no update from the North Korean government.

According to Bruce Klingner, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation and former CIA deputy division chief for North Korea, there have been a number of recent rumors about Kim's health and if the leader is hospitalized, it would explain why he was not present on the important April 15th celebrations. However, over the years, there have been a lot of false health rumors about Kim Jong Un.

Last year, Kim Jong Un disappeared for more than a month in 2014, which also fueled rumors about his health. He then returned sporting a cane and days later, South Korean intelligence said that he had a cyst removed from his ankle.



