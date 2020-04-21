China reopening is abruptly halted as another coronavirus lockdown is imposed, and the incoming second wave of cases is expected to break.

The optimism of Beijing as they proclaimed that the virus defeated is rendered impotent as the soft opening of Henan is further delayed.

One look in the province of Henan, it is silent with no activity except for supermarkets and farmers markets. About 600,000 people are under curfew and until further notice it will be a ghost town. As reported by China's government account on Weibo as the only source of information.

One local said that all is locked down and it is just the beginning: "All households are locked down. Nobody can go into town, or if you do, you won't be able to leave again."

More rumors circulated as one member in a hospital division for testing added there are more strict rules, who'll get tested. Testing is case to case and subject to restrictions.

One commented that all who visit the hospital must be on a special list before gaining entry. All approval is needed from higher officials and most under them need to get the appropriate notifications as strict policy. No more democratized testing anymore, as a control on these getting a test is at the behest of officials.

The source added that, the hospital is doing several hundred tests a day, a staff member who wanted to be anonymous added it was just an estimate and not the real number. Most of the hospital staff are on overtime, especially in the testing division.

One resident said, "Many people believe that the epidemic has been brought under control due to government propaganda, which is false." Saying such statement will meet repercussion as civil liberties are limited.

Another source said, "Basically life has gone back to the way it used to be, just with some people still choosing to wear face masks on the streets." Several people are not wearing masks as well, this is good news, it does keep people alert all the time.

Government figures are distrusted and not considered accurate, about 1,000 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 have been recorded by epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan, coronavirus epidemic adviser to the government. The numbers do not seem right and asymptomatics are too low in the government tally.

Great doubt is expressed by Chen Bingzhong, the former director of the China Institute of Health Education under the ministry of health said, "Zhong Nanshan believes that the proportion of asymptomatic people is very low. This is wrong, but how do we prove it?"

Chen Bingzhong mention that the best way is with a 'nucleic acid test', then thinks if all those tests are 100% flawless with no errors. Adding that, "No, they're not, but they're the most reliable method we have right now."

Mr Bingzhong mentioned that the more people who were confirmed were infected, better that than let Beijing be accountable for starting the contagion.

He said without fear, ""It'll get to the point where they lose legitimacy, because they just try to cover everything up and pass the buck." Beijing will relinquish power all costs, he said further.

Another coronavirus lockdown is set in Henan, but doubt is eroding whatever the rulers in Beijing say.

