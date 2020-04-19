A lack of space in the bedroom makes organizing things difficult, and having too many stuff can make you likely forget the spots you placed them.

Extra space in the bedroom commonly ignored is under the bed.

The void under the bed is normally large enough for installation of an organizational system. Whether it is for clothes, shoes, or even seasonal items that need to be tucked away, take advantage of your underbed space to enjoy the benefits of a clutter-free home.

Regardless of your preferences, if you have a few extra inches below the bed, you can choose from bins, boxes, or space-saving bags.

Here are storage products to take advantage of every square inch of this underutilized space:

1. Richards Homewares Wooden Stacking Risers (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

These four-pack bed lifters will add five inches of height to space under your bed.

You can use this attractive set or you make your own as no crazy woodworking skills are required.

Wooden furniture risers including this can add something extra to the design of your furniture, and can even hide the fact that you have had to make adaptations to your house. This wooden set is designed to fit a range of bedposts.

2. Sterilite Ultra Storage Box with Wheels (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

These storage boxes are bought as a set of four and each has a 66-quart capacity. The long, thin design allows the set to fit easily under the bed.

Features include durable latches that attach the lid firmly to the base to guarantee that contents remain sealed when stored. Its clear base allows contents to be easily deciphered, while multiple bases are can stack on top of each other.

3. Whitmor Jumbo Underbed Bags (Click the link to check the price)



(Click the photo to check the price)

Plastic bins are often the first thing people resort to when thinking about underbed storage. However, bags are another good option for storing items including clothing or bed linens since they do not need a structured side.

The zippered organizer bag has a transparent vinyl top to easily view inside with sewn-in handles on sides when you need to bring it on the go. Its reinforced seams function for additional support and strength.

4. Sorbus Underbed Organizer (Click the link to check the price)

(Click the photo to check the price)

This drawer is also suitable for storing every day items you will need regular access too.

Like the previous product, it has soft and unstructured sides that make it breathable with reinforced handles on either side for easy reach and pull out the drawers without a struggle.

A good feature is the clear, zippered top that keeps dust, pests, and smells away from your clothes, making them fresh every time you take them out.

It comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors to liven up your bedroom.

