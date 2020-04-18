The summer season has started and thousands of families are more than eager to take a dip in a swimming pool to cool off. But with the current pandemic, people are asking if the coronavirus can be transmitted through water.

There is a lot of conflicting advice and misinformation seen online and in the media, so it is understandable that the public are confused about whether or not it is safe to swim in a pool during this time. A professor of medicine at the University of Tennessee's College of Nursing, Roberta Lavin, said in her interview with U.S Masters Swimming that there is nothing to worry about.

Coronavirus spread in pool

Prof. Lavin said that COVID-19 is a respiratory virus, which means that it is transmitted through tiny droplets of mucus and spit that may be expelled when sneezing and coughing. The contaminated droplets can speed undetected from person to person, and it can cause an infection after the virus enters a person's mouth, nose or eyes.

Although scientists are still studying the extent of the coronavirus, there is no evidence that it can be transmitted by water. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC reported on March 10 that the COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water. Conventional water treatment methods that use disinfection and filtration, such as those in most municipal drinking water systems, should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.

With this statement from the CDC, it is safe to say that the virus can't be transmitted through uncharted waters, including swimming pools as public pools are cleaned and disinfected daily. Assuming that the pool is properly maintained, the disinfecting chemicals such as chlorine should be enough to kill the virus.

The CDC added that there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs. Maintenance, disinfection and proper operation of pools and hot tubs should remove or inactive the virus that causes COVID-19.

Numerous public pools are temporary closed all across the United States, not because of the concerns about virus transmission through water, but because the government discourages social gatherings. The WHO has released a guideline in March about social distancing and that people should stay at least 6 feet away from each other.

Tips for healthy swimming

The CDC has released tips for those who want to go on public pools, hot tubs, and spas. Guests should check the latest inspection score assigned to a public pool, hot tub or spa. You can usually find inspection scores online or on-site.

You can also do your own inspection by using test strips to check the disinfectant level and pH level before getting in the water. Most hardware stores, superstores and pool-supply stores sell test strips. Shower, before you get in the water, rinsing in the shower for just 1 minute can help get rid of most stuff that might be on the body. Avoid swallowing pool water as much as possible, because one mouthful of water with germs can make you sick for up to 3 weeks and it can cause diarrhea.



