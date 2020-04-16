It has been four months since the coronavirus has made its way all over the world. Currently, the virus has infected more than 2 million people and there are more than 150,000 deaths. The pandemic has crippled the world and it has also has put the economy of hundreds of countries in danger since nonessential businesses were forced to seize their operations to observe the guidelines set by the World Health Organization.

Although the virus is still at its peak in countries such as the United States, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, there are countries in the West that are ready to slowly go back to normal.

Germany to reopen stores

Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on April 15 that Germany was ready to start scaling back some restrictions starting next week, but she clarified that there is little room to maneuver. The country will slowly go back to their daily routine.

Germany quickly rolled out coronavirus testing at the outset of the outbreak, hence they were able to detect the positive patients early. Starting next week, stores with a sales area of 800 square meters can reopen starting April 20 as long as they maintain hygiene and they prevent lines from forming.

Also Read: Pres. Trump Announced He will No Longer Fund WHO, Here's Why

Schools with hygiene plans will reopen on May 4, with priority given to primary and secondary students in final years, while daycare centers will remain shut. Social distancing measures including bans on public events will still be prohibited.

Italy will take it slow

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a government decree that bookstores, laundries, stationery stores, and children's clothing stores are allowed to reopen starting April 10.

The list of permitted activities include forestry, computer manufacturing, landscape care and maintenance, hydraulic works and paper and cardboard production. The changes happened after phase 2 of the government's plan took place, the phase 3 will be on May 3, and it is expected that the country will go back to normal by then.

However, there are some areas in Italy that have decided to delay lifting restrictions. In Veneto and Lombardy, the regions that are hardest hit by the pandemic, stationery stores, and bookstores are not allowed to reopen. In Lazio, the region which includes Rome, bookstores and stationery stores can open starting April 20.

Thousands will return to work in Spain

Thousands of nonessential employees in Spain returned to work after Easter, with 300,000 workers who have gone back to Madrid, according to the estimation of the regional government. April 14 marked one month since Spain's declaration state of emergency. Construction, manufacturing and other industries have been allowed to restart, but bars and restaurants will remain closed.

Denmark to ease restrictions

The Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, stated that Denmark will speed up its decision to lift restrictions after the latest numbers of new cases in the country proved lower than expected.

On April 14, the Prime Minister stated that Denmark would expand phase 1 of its reopening, beginning April 15 with the partial reopening of schools for younger students.

The other restrictions will also be eased, but the government is still working on how they will do it. The government previously extended a ban on massive gatherings until May 10 and cinemas, churches and shopping centers would remain closed. All festivals and concerts have been banned until August.



Related Article: US Chiropractors Spread False and Dangerous Information on COVID-19