Americans are trying to cope with the quarantine mandated by the government in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic has affected the everyday lives of the public as social distancing and staying at home is now the new normal. A lot of people are also dealing with unemployment, health issues, grief and facing uncertainty of what the future holds.

Crisis mental health hotlines spike 891%

The Disaster Distress Helpline, a federal crisis hotline, has seen a sudden increase in calls from people who are seeking help because of recent events. The national helpline, ran by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration or SAMHSA, provides counseling for people who are facing emotional distress during times of human-caused and natural disasters.

According to the spokesperson of the agency, the helpline saw a 338% increase in call volume in March, compared with February and compared to March of last year, they now have an 891% increase of calls.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted normal life routines and it forced people to stay at home and isolate in order to help flatter the curb and help stop the spread of the virus. During a recent press briefing, President Donald Trump addressed the mental health crisis by stating that it is a massive problem and people are struggling.

Due to the temporary closing of nonessential businesses, American workers are suffering from job losses. Just last week, more than 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits. Over 16,000 Americans have died because of the coronavirus thus leaving thousands of families grieving and unable to visit their deceased loved ones due to the social distancing guidelines.

According to the program's website, anxiety, stress and other depression-like symptoms are common reactions after a disaster. The helpline is a free resource that is offering support and counseling to anyone who is emotionally distressed due to the pandemic and the effects of it. They can provide advice on how to cope and they can offer information on how to spot signs of distress in family members and friends. Crisis counselors can also give callers referrals to local crisis centers for follow up care.

The Disaster Distress Helpline was launched in 2012 and has assisted residents during disasters such as mass shootings, hurricanes, wildfires and now the pandemic. The helpline staff are available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week. If you need to talk to someone, you can contact 1-800-985-5990, or text, TalkWithUs to 66746 and you will be connected to a trained counselor.

Those who are seeking help can remain anonymous and they can call for themselves or they can call on behalf of someone else to seek advice. Anyone can use the helpline include loved ones of victims, survivors of disasters, first responders and workers, parents, caregivers and anyone who is suffering from depression, stress and anxiety.

Mental health in America

Millions of people in the U.S. are affected by mental illness each year. According to SAMHSA, the CDC and the U.S Department of Justice, 1 in 5 adults in America experience mental illness each year, 1 in 25 adults in America experience serious mental illness each year and 1 in 6 children from ages 6 to 17 experience a mental health disorder each year.

Statistics also shows that 50% of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14 and 75% of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 24. It also shows that suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death in America among people aged 10 to 34 years old.

