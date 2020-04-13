An investigation conducted by Chinese researchers led by a team at the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in Beijing showed that the coronavirus can travel through the air at least 13 feet, which is more than twice as far as social distancing guidelines mandate. What is even more alarming is that the virus can stick on shoes and can be brought home.

The said findings was published in Emerging Infectious Diseases, a journal of the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or CDC. The report says that the aerosol distribution characteristics indicate that the transmission distance of COVID-19 might be more than 13 feet or 4 meters.

The researchers wrote that they took samples from the Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan and indicated that half of the samples from the soles of the ICU medical staff shoes tested positive. This means that the soles of the shoes of the medical staff might function as carriers.

The resent findings reaffirm fears that the current social distancing guidelines of 6 feet is not enough to help stop the spread of the virus. The study also suggests that people, especially medical staff and those on the front lines, could inadvertently be spreading the virus away from its source and they recommend stringent disinfecting measures.

High levels of the virus were also found on frequently touched surfaces like bed rails, trashcans, and computer mice. The CDC recommends 6 feet for social distancing, while the World Health Organization or WHO claims just 3 feet should be enough, and it is less than a quarter of the distance that the current study suggests it spreads.

The research in March said that the virus could travel up to 27 feet. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in America, called the research terribly misleading and said that it would require a very robust, vigorous sneeze, to travel that far and the scenario was not practical.

How to stop the spread

As the months go by, more and more research is done in order to understand how the coronavirus is spread and how to stop spreading it. According to the CDC, if you are sick with COVID-19 or if you suspect that you are infected with the virus, you should take immediate steps to help prevent the spread of the virus by self-isolating.

If you have been exposed to COVID-19 and developed fever and symptoms such as difficulty in breathing, dry cough, and body aches, you much call your healthcare provider for medical advice.

If you are caring for someone who tested positive for COVID-19, wash your hands as frequently as possible and wear protective gear such as masks, gloves, and goggles. If possible, have them use a separate bathroom.

Avoid sharing personal household items like towels, dishes, and bedding. Have the patient wear a cloth face covering when they are around people, including you. If the sick person needs to be around others, like in a car, within the home or the doctor's office, they should wear a cloth face covering that covers their nose and mouth.

