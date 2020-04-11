Amid the coronavirus outbreak that is plaguing United States, the USS Nimitz nuclear carrier is besieged by the highly-communicable virus, but the US Navy fighting men will carry America's interest no matter what.

USS Nimitz No. 2 officer reported on Thursday of another coronavirus outbreak after another carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, reported positive cases on March 24. This comes at a time that America is mobilizing the carrier for a Pacific deployment. Because the USS Carriers are centers of the coronavirus siege, it is affecting the US Navy's fighting force.

Small breakouts all under control

In spite of this, the US Navy's top brass assures Americans that all is under control, as the affected are quarantined on the ships. According to Air Force Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff:

"There's been a very small number of breakouts on the Nimitz, and we're watching that very closely."

The general said that close quarters onboard a ship is a problem when containing the COVID-19 disease. The sailors are cramped in by bunks with two dozen in one room. In Bremerton, Washington, there are not enough hotels where the ship is docked. So, quarantine must be done on-ship, said Hyten.

Lt. Rochelle Rieger, a spokeswoman for the Navy's 3rd Fleet, told U.S. News that two sailors based on the USS Nimitz are now getting treatment for possible COVID-19 disease. Sources confirm that one sailor exhibited symptoms when was on leave out of state and tests showed positive results. Soon after, he went through isolation; not boarding the ship during that period.

On March 24, one navy man took the test but came back 'inconclusive'. Erring on the side of caution, he was later isolated with 15 more sailors whom he encountered. After 14-days in quarantine, all were free of symptoms and were back to duty on the ship.

COVID-19 cases in other Navy ships

According to the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday, there will be updates about COVID-19 infections in the information disseminated.

Reports of coronavirus infections on the USS Nimitz, the USS Ronald Reagan, and the USS Carl Vinson had mentioned of infected sailors that was reported by the Politico.

A previous report revealed the virus effectively affected 400 crew members of the USS Teddy Roosevelt that is moored in Guam. It is a setback that is almost unforeseen as the ship is only one of the fighting ships that stand in line for America. Courageously, the commanders of these ships say they can deploy anytime with sailors in quarantine. Hyten added that there are 416 cases on Teddy Roosevelt.

David Norquist, the deputy defence secretary with Hyten made a statement on Thursday:

"To those who wish us harm, make no mistake: even with the challenges that this disease has brought to our shores, the Department of Defense stands ready to meet any threat and defend our nation."

He warned that despite the coronavirus breaks on the USS Nimitz or the Teddy Roosevelt, the US Navy will keep America's interest their topmost priority.

