Former CEO who jacked up prices on lifesaving drugs says he can accomplish significant lab work.

Arraigned previous drug organization CEO Martin Shkreli, known as "Pharma Bro" wants to get out of jail so he can help research treatment for the coronavirus, his legal counselor said on Tuesday.

Defense attorney Ben Brafman said that he will file court papers approaching the federal government to discharge Shkreli for a quarter of a year so he can accomplish laboratory work under strict supervision.

His best known client before his capture for drug price-gouging and his snarky online persona is housed at a low-security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

Brafman said in a statement that if Martin was left in a lab and focus, he could help cure cancer, he also said that he can help the scientific community better understand this terrible virus.

In a research proposal posted to the web, Shkreli called the pharmaceutical business's response to the outbreak insufficient and said scientists at each drug company ought to be given something to do until COVID-19 is no more.

Likewise, in an 11-page research paper presented to the site of Prospero Pharmaceuticals, a company Shkreli helped to establish in May 2015, the imprisoned entrepreneur spreads out eight existing medications that could be utilized to treat COVID-19, the infection caused by the coronavirus.

The paper was co-composed with Kevin Mulleady, Shkreli's business partner, Jason Sommer, James Rondina, and Maureen Lohry. Both Lohry and Rondina composed letters in 2017 requesting for leniency when Shkreli was indicted and recently worked at organizations established by Shkreli. Sommer is listed as a resident researcher.

Shkreli wrote that his experience as an effective two-time biopharma business visionary, having bought numerous companies, designed different new medication candidates would make him a valuable asset.

Shkreli wrote in an author's statement included in the paper that he is requesting a concise leave of absence for 3 months to aid in research work on COVID-19. Him being discharged to the post-COVID world is no solace to even the detained. As an outstanding two-time biopharma visionary, having bought various companies, discover distinctive new drug candidates, filed various INDs and clinical preliminary applications, he is one of the few executives experienced in all aspects of drug development.

Shkreli, 37, was condemned to seven years in jail 2018 for violations that included misleading financial investors about the presentation of two speculative funds he ran, pulling back more cash from those assets than he was qualified to get and duping investors in a drug company, Retrophin, by concealing his ownership of some of its stock.

A judge requested Shkreli to relinquish $7.3 million. Shkreli first picked up notoriety by purchasing the rights to a lifesaving drug at another company in 2014 and raising the cost from $13.50 to $750 per pill.

He is likewise known for assaulting critics on social media and offering a bounty to anyone who could give him one of Hillary Clinton's hairs.

