If you need to take a break from all of the negative and draining news lately, you are in luck. The latest supermoon will appear in the skies over Arizona on April 7, and it is said to be the biggest and the brightest one of 2020. The best part is, you do not need to leave your home to see it.

When does the supermoon happen?

Supermoons happen a few times a year when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit. It is named "supermoon" because it appears 14% larger and 30% brighter than a typical full moon. This cosmic phenomenon causes the moon to appear much brighter and bigger to the human eye than usual, particularly when it sets and rises.

During April's supermoon on April 7, the moon will be 221,655 miles away from Earth, approximately 16,000 miles closer than normal, according to the Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff.

The moon will appear to be 7% bigger and 15% brighter than a typical full moon that is seen every night. The supermoon this month is also called "pink supermoon" since it happens in April, which is a time when rosy flowers bloom.

The moon is said to rise in Arizona at 6:43 p.m in the eastern sky. It will appear above the horizon, and it will appear to be larger at first, thanks to the so-called "moon illusion." The moon will reach its fullest point at 7:36 p.m, which is an hour after it has risen. The supermoon will remain in the sky throughout the night and it will set at 6:08 a.m on April 8.

The weather forecast for April 7 calls for clear skies, which means that there won't be any clouds blocking your view of the supermoon.

Other celestial events of 2020

According to Patrick Young, a professor at Arizona State University's School of Earth and Space Exploration and Adam Block, who works at Steward Observatory in the University of Arizona's Department of Astronomy, the supermoons are not the only celestial events of 2020.

The Lyrids Meteor Shower is scheduled to be seen between April 22 to 23. A new moon will equal darker skies and that means it will be easier to spot more meteors.

In mid-to-late July, the moon and three planets namely Saturn, Mars and Jupiter, will all appear to be close together over several nights. They can be spotted in the eastern sky in the evening or directly overhead around midnight. The Perseids Meteor Shower is scheduled between August 12 to 13. It is the second-best meteor shower of 2020.

On October 21 to 22, the Orionids Meteor Shower can be seen. The moon will set early by then, meaning darker skies and the ability to see more meteors is possible. The Orionids are not the most plentiful meteor shower of 2020 but the shower is known for producing long trails that are visible for four seconds or even longer. According to the International Meteor Organization, people can expect to witness 10 to 20 meteors an hour

On December 13 to 14, the Geminids Meteor Shower can be witnessed. It is the year's best meteor shower and is capable of producing 80 to 100 meteors an hour.



