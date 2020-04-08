Actor Ezra Miller was the talk of the town over the weekend after a video of him choking a woman immediately went viral. The "Justice League" actor can also be heard shouting at the woman and aggressively asking her if she wants to fight him. The said woman was laughing before he grabbed her and pushed her to the ground.

Ezra Miller chokes woman

The clip was less than one minute, and people were confused over whether it was real or just an edit, but on April 6, Variety stated the video circulating the internet about the actor is authentic.

Variety reported that a source at the establishment, Prikið Kaffihús, has confirmed that the incident happened at a bar and the two were having a shouting match. As soon as Miller tackled the woman to the ground, he was escorted off the premises. The video has now more than 4.5 million views and was trending on news sites and social media sites for hours.

According to Variety, the altercation happened on April 1 at Prikið Kaffihús, a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland. The actor was confronted by pushy fans and followed him around before things escalated.

The actor is best known for his roles in Warner Bros.' "Fantastic Beasts" movies, playing the part of Credence Barebone, in the studio's DC movies as Barry Allen, also known as "The Flash" and for being one of the main leads in the movie "Perks of Being a Wallflower."

The representatives for both Miller and Warner Bros. did not reply to the requests for comment over the viral video.

Celebrities attacking fans

This is not the first incident recorded about a celebrity attacking an alleged fan. Singer Rihanna smacked a fan on the head with a microphone after her performance in Birmingham, England in June 2013.

Singer Pitbull punched a fan square in the face during his concert in Colorado in 2009. The incident happened after Pitbull asked him to stop waving cash at him as he found it demeaning and rude.

Unfortunately, the fan ignored the warning and the singer lost his cool, he immediately hit the fan in front of thousands of people.

Actress Lindsay Lohan lashed out at a woman named Tiffany Ava Mitchell in the VIP section of Club Avenue in New York City in 2012. Mitchell is a psychic from Palm Beach, Florida, who began having premonitions about people at the age of 10, and when she spotted Lohan at the club, she told her about her future. The actress as not amused and started a verbal fight with the psychic.

Actor Will Smith met celebrity prankster Vitalii Sediuk during his red carpet appearance at the Moscow premiere of Men in Black 3 in 2012. Although the conversation between Smith and Sediuk can't be heard in the video, the situation quickly took an unexpected turn when he tried to embrace Smith, who at first accepts Sediuk's hug, but then Sediuk goes in for a kiss. Smith was caught off guard and shoved the prankster before back-handing him.

