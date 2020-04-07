Former Dutchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is said to be heartbroken that she can't visit her mother, Doria, even after moving to Los Angeles last month. She fears for her mother's health due to the coronavirus pandemic especially that she is already 63 years old and is considered at risk for the virus.

To recall, a lot of people were baffled when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their remote home on Canada's Vancouver Island for Los Angeles, which is one of the world's coronavirus hotspots.

Meghan Markle's mother

It was reported that one of the reasons why Meghan Markle wanted to relocate to Los Angeles was because she wanted to be near her mother. However, Meghan's mother is in one of the at-risk demographics for the virus and Markle is advised to keep her distance for the meantime.

According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan are following quarantine advice, which means that even though they have been able to do video calls and phone chats with Meghan's mother, they have not given her a visit since they have moved to the city.

The Sun quoted, "Meghan is absolutely heartbroken. After all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in L.A. was to be near her mom. Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to coronavirus. They've been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily, but obviously, it's not the same."

Also Read: Prince Philip, Queen Living Together for the First Time in Two Years

Meanwhile, Meghan continues to ignore her estranged father, Thomas Markle, who lives in Rosarito, Mexico, which is 150 miles away from her new Los Angeles home. According to The Sun, Thomas Markle is just a noise for Meghan, and he is considered as a liability with all of the drama that he brings to the table.

Meghan Markle has a son now named Archie, and all she wants is to pursue a philanthropic platform, focus on her immediate family, her work in Hollywood and helping others where she can.

Starting a new life

On March 31, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped representing the Queen and became financially independent. They left the royal family in the United Kingdom and embarked on a new chapter in North America, as they purchased a new home in Los Angeles, California.

According to the spokesperson of the royal family, the couple will still retain some charitable goals supporting causes ranging from the Commonwealth to mental health. Both Harry and Meghan attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, which was their last official appearance as working members of the monarchy, with the Queen and other senior royals.

Meghan Markle will now continue working as an actress. Her first project is Disney Plus' new documentary "Elephants." The documentary is about the African elephant Shani and her son Jomo, and the film followed their journey across the Kalahari Desert. It is an adorable tale that is enjoyable for young kids and their families who are interested in this sort of subject.

Related Article: Selena Gomez Reveals How Being Diagnosed as Bipolar Changed Her Life