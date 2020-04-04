A horrifying video shows a man who is positive for the coronavirus spit directly on the face of another traveler in Thailand before boarding a train and dropping dead.

The 56-year-old patient named Anan Sahoh tested positive for the virus was discovered dead on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, on the train from Bangkok to the southern city of Narathiwat, according to Metro UK.

Man with coronavirus spits in train passenger's face

Before he rode the train, Sahoh was seen on surveillance footage spitting on an unidentified man who was buying tickets at the Bang Sue station in Bangkok. He passed the mandatory temperature check to board the train and was later seen vomiting and coughing.

After a few minutes, Sahoh fatally collapsed in front of a toilet when the train reached the Thap Sakae district station. Medical personnel performed different tests on him and confirmed that he had been positive for the virus. The director of Thailand's State Railway, Thakoon Intrachom said that they are now trying to track down the man who was exposed to the man.

Intrachom said, "We are now worried about a man that was spat at in the security camera footage. Initially, we coordinated with the railway police but they have not found him yet. We want to announce that if anyone knows him or if he has heard about the news, then he should please go to the hospital immediately."

Similar incident

In the U.S, a similar incident happened after a woman who is positive for the virus deliberately coughed on a bus in Detroit, Michigan, without covering her mouth.

On March 21, the bus driver named Jason Hargrove went live on Facebook to express his frustration over the incident. He said the woman was in her late 50s, early 60s and coughed four or five times on the crowded bus. He said that he felt violated and he also felt the people on the bus with him were violated because of what the woman did.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, health experts have cautioned that the virus is spread through respiratory droplets that are expelled when an infected person sneezes, coughs or even talks.

Hargrove estimated that there were around eight or nine other passengers on the bus with the woman when she openly coughed, and she had exposed others to the virus.

On April 2, 2020, Glenn Tolbert, the president of Hargrove's local transit union, the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 26, revealed to The Detroit News, that Hargrove began feeling symptoms four days after the incident happened. Unfortunately, he has now passed away due to coronavirus. Now his devastated coworkers and friends are sharing prayers and tributes for his wife and children.

The Detroit Department of Transportation has now implemented several safety measures to protect its public transit staff, like having all passengers board and exit buses through the vehicle's rear doors instead of using the ones nearest the driver. Passengers are also encouraged to wear masks at all times.

On the afternoon of April 2, shortly after Hargrove's death, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan held a news conference in which he honored the driver and lamented the fact that the lives of the drivers were being put at risk.

He said, "If you haven't seen Jason Hargrove's post on Facebook, everybody in Detroit and everybody in America should watch it. He was infected before we closed the front doors. Some of his language is graphic, but I don't know how you can watch it and not tear up. He knew his life was being put in jeopardy. ... Now he's gone."



