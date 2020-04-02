The world is currently on lockdown as everyone is battling the Coronavirus pandemic, and even though people see devastating news every day about the pandemic, there are children give a glimmer of hope. Children around the world are putting up colorful rainbow artwork and other drawings on their homes to show support and gratitude to the people around them amid this crisis.

Rainbow drawings amid coronavirus crisis

The colorful rainbow drawings started in Italy when children who were forced to stay inside their homes posted their artwork on their balconies and windows with the slogan "Andrà tutto bene" which means "Everything will be alright." Residents and front liners took pictures of the artwork and shared them on social media, and the pictures immediately garnered views and shares.

After a couple of weeks, other children across Europe started posting their colorful rainbow drawings. According to People, dozens of houses in the U.K, U.S, and Canada have rainbow drawings and other colorful artworks posted on their windows, doors, driveways, and balconies.

In New York City and Philadelphia, fans can look at the local rainbows of hope nearby and they can add their own through the Rainbow Connection group created by Google Maps.

According to the Daily Mail, in the U.K, the rainbows represent a sign of cheer and support for the NHS, the hardworking health care professionals and they can give children something to look for during their government-approved daily walks on the "rainbow trail."

A mother in Manchester, England, named Vicky Corbley told local media that the rainbow drawings and colorful artworks give people all the positivity that people need right now.

She added, "Everywhere that we look on social media, it is full of people worrying, scared, angry and panicking over the situation. So doing something like this hopefully will lift people's spirits, even if it's just a smile... plus it's keeping kids busy, too!"

Drawings of the virus

Meanwhile, some children are giving the virus a new face. A 4-year-old in Italy drew the virus, and the drawing was immediately shared on social media with the caption "#coronavirus from the eyes of a 4-year-old in northern Italy (my college friend lives there now- her daughter drew this yesterday). #stayhome #FlattenTheCurve #WeAreATeam #covid19 #MedTwitter"

Another Twitter User @MarkPochapin posted a child's drawing of the virus with a simple thank you note. He captioned "Here is another thank you card from a child. I love the picture - it is in the shape of #Covid_19 with the spikes representing words like "awesome" and "amazing", medical stuff including bandaids, stethoscope and syringes and of course a #teddybear"

With schools, malls, restaurants, parks and other establishments in numerous countries closed down and strict social distancing measures in effect, more than 50 million children in America and around the world are living in a new reality and are trying to process what is happening.

Experts said that art and other creative outlets play a vital role in helping children cope and process this pandemic. Art and other creative outlets also offer an important opportunity for parents to help them navigate events that could be traumatic for their children.

