In the state of Utah, a 6.5 earthquake shakes up Southern Idaho on a Tuesday, with tremors that were felt from Washington state, Utah, Nevada and Canada. This is one of the most powerful earthquakes to be felt in a long time.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Jim Andrews said,"The magnitude 6.5 Idaho earthquake was located in very rugged, remote part of south-central Idaho, so the worst of the shaking took place away from all but small population centres."

The U.S. Geological Survey remarked that the earthquake's epicenter is located at 78 miles, northeast of Boise, the quake occurred at 5.52 pm at local time in Idaho.

According to Andrews, most earthquakes above 6.0, with an origin of 10 miles or less in the earth's crust, is powerful enough to cause a great amount of damage to property and cities can suffer a lot, with some casualties too.

An aftershock of 4.8 magnitudes struck the location of Challis, Idaho. The epicenter was 23 miles from it.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean issued a tweet after the quake was felt and assured that the city officials were inspecting all facilities, especially public safety officers who are checking what structures are compromised by the quake. Ensuring all public facilities are okay is an important task for the local officials.

Boise Police Department reported that no damaged has been detected despite the strong quake. No casualties were also reported as of this writing.

Citizens gave notification of shaking experienced in Emigrant and Montana which are located a mere 30 miles from the Yellowstone National Park.

This quake was felt as far as 300 miles to the north, over the Canadian border. Did You Feel It- issued responses that documented the earthquakes strength.

During the earth tremor, people posted videos and wrote comments about the quake. There's one video of a chandelier swaying in the Kelowna, British Colombia, Canada shared on Twitter. This location is more than 500 miles away from the epicenter.

During the 6.5 Richter scale earthquake, about 65 miles from the epicenter is a hospital that was shaken by it. Reports said that all hospital activities were not halted by the quake.

The hospital is St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center, in Blaine County, where the most concentration of coronavirus cases are more, outside of New York City and surrounding counties.

Andrews added that the earthquake hit the edge of the Rocky Mountain seismic zone where movement is prevalent. Mostly minor quakes reach southward from Idaho and western Montana south to Utah.

One of the strongest quake in the area is called the Borah Peak earthquake which happened in 1983, measuring 6.9 based on the Richter scale. It caused disturbance and the death of two persons.

Said earthquake moved the very foundations of Yellowstone and caused the eruption of Old Faithful geyser.

