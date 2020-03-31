The search for an anti-COVID-19 drug is desperately needed, but a majority of clinical experts do not pin their hopes on anti-malaria drug Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

These reports are based on the observations of a medicinal chemist who specializes in the discovery and development of antiviral drugs, more important is the work on investigating the coronavirus the past seven years.

If the remark by President Trump is the basis, they were said under certain conditions but only if Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine can be proven to be effective. The term "game-changer" was a connotation of a good candidate for a study, not ready for a prescription.

Dr Anthony Fauci, head of NIH's National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases, did interject at some point and pointed out that the U.S. leader was citing the "immediate need of not it was ready for use."

A couple from Arizona self-medicated with chloroquine phosphate (used in aquariums) thinking that the statement translated as safe to take. However, since they ingested the wrong form of chloroquine, the man died from taking it, and the wife hit intensive care because they thought it was a cure.

Dr. Fauci said that Trump's comments were based on anecdotes and not a controlled clinical trial.

Key points of Dr Fauci's remark

These anecdotes referred to chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are small clinical trials in China and other clinical trials, that were not substantiated and more of a hit and miss. Relying on these 'anecdotes' is not very solid, to begin with.

Yes, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are not cleared for large clinical trials because it competes with other companies devising their coronavirus cure.

Extremely high cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus is based on limited success, comes with side effects though.

What to know about the drugs?

Both chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are not FDA approved for the coronavirus, nor its conditions and its success is coincidental. The drugs are used for treating rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, and it is getting hoarded by those without these problems, also putting then danger without.

Is the drugs verified to work for coronavirus?

After the MERS outbreak in 2012, many drugs were tested and one of them was chloroquine that blocked coronaviruses from infecting cells in vitro. But, they did not have enough efficacy to be studied further.

It is not verified to be effective because it not proven yet. In fact, it can be lethal and dangerous.

Would antimalarial drugs work on a virus?

There is a big difference between viral and parasitic infection, so chloroquines is not expected to perform well, because it is for parasitic infection.

Whether changing the pH level of the cell membrane can stop a virus, not a parasite is validated but doing this has side effects.

Does chloroquines help start an immune response? It needs a combo of hydroxychloroquine and antibacterial drug (azithromycin), compared to hydroxychloroquine. This is not fully tested yet and done on a small group.

Are other drugs better?

One other drug is Remdesivir by Gilead Pharmaceuticals, to be used specifically for viruses like the coronavirus, like MERS and SARS, including Ebola which is not PARASITIC from multiplying.

Neither Remdesivir, chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are given the go signal, but the advantage of remdesivir is that is specialized for viruses, not parasites.

