A 4-year-old Alabama girl went missing for two days after leaving her rural home. Luckily she was found safe with her dog Friday afternoon.

Evelyn Vadie Sides' grandmother, Harriet Sides, said, "I'm so happy and grateful to God for watching over my beautiful granddaughter and bringing her safely back to us.''

On a Wednesday afternoon, Evelyn Vadie was taking her dog for a walk when the caretaker saw the girl and disappeared after a second she turned her head.

Jones said, "The call was from a caretaker for the child, a friend of the family, she reported that she and the 4-year-old missing girl identified as baby Sides were outside in the back of the residence, that literally, she was there one moment and then she looked up and the little girl had disappeared from her view."

She was last seen in the 5000 block of Lee County Road 66 in Loachapoka, a town about a half-mile west of Auburn around 2:30 pm. The caretaker also watches Evelyn's infant sister. Evelyn is described as 3-feet tall and weighing 40 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes with a red mark on her nose. She was wearing a short-sleeve floral dress when she disappeared, FOX 10 of Mobile reported.

Lee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Peacock told AL.com said that foul play was not yet suspected in the case.

The searching proceeded with early today and includes the use of helicopters and drones, Peacock said. As a result of the innovation being used, authorities is not requesting volunteers as of now since they should have the option to monitor individuals and their whereabouts. Searchers are additionally riding a horse.

On Friday, sheriff's officials declared that volunteers are presently welcome. "Able-bodied persons in good physical condition are preferred due to densely wooded terrain and the scope of the search,'' authorities said.

After days of searching for Evelyn, Lee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Peacock said that a dog was with her the whole time protecting the girl, The Birmingham News reported.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said Evelyn was responsive, alert and talking, she was in good shape along with the dog.

"No words are capable of describing everyone's relief, we are just, ecstatic might be a good word... and the best part is she is with her mama." Jones said after the girl was reunited with her parents, according to FOX 6 in Birmingham.

Hundreds of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies had joined in the search for her through the wooded area though not dense, and sparsely populated. The search effort continued Thursday and Friday.

Jones said, "Our thanks just don't seem like enough, but they have our sincere and heartfelt thanks for the sacrifices they made -- all the volunteers that came with one goal in mind and that was finding this little girl and getting her back to her mom and dad, which just happened a few minutes ago,"

