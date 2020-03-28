The ongoing coronavirus crisis in the United States is getting serious with 104,256 cases and 1,704 deaths as the current count. With that, Apple releases a COVID-19 screening app which can greatly help with the crisis.

Utilizing technological and customized tools that are made in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the White House's Coronavirus Task Force and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Apple released an app and website that has a questionnaire with information relevant to the COVID-19.

Why this app is needed now

Apple did its part by releasing a new screening tool that has multiple resources for keeping people on their toes, and beat the statistic by providing accurate knowledge to keep everyone healthy and avoid getting infected by COVID-19, based on the best available updates by the CDC.

Details about the COVID-19 app

The COVID-19 app and website is up and running. It can be downloaded free on the App store. This app has a number of features that users will find very useful.

For example, this app will ask you if you are using the app for yourself or for someone else. The questionnaire will have a series of queries like risk factors, exposure to potential carriers, and what symptoms to look out for whether personal or for a loved one. All these help people assess how much COVID-19 can affect you or others.

What's the next step?

After answering all those questions, the AI will now send special recommendations from the CDC. This will be crucial next on what should be done. They are asked to observe social distancing and self-isolation which are crucial to flatten the curve.

Know what symptoms to look out for which is a pre-step when a test should be done to know if it is a positive infection of the COVID-19. When it is determined that things are taking a turn for the worst, the app wil recommend sending the infected person to a medical provider.

Is the coronavirus app enough to decide?

A screening app is just a tool and source of ready information, but ultimately it will not replace professional healthcare providers or official guidance for both state and local health officers.

It is an initial contact wherein users can use the information in a pinch to decide on the proper action, without guessing what to do. Preciseness is important especially when dealing with deadly COVID-19

Other features of the app

To make the app easier to use, it can be accessed through SIRI, instead of typing which can be helpful in case the patient is very sick. Also, this process will lessen the contamination of the screen knowing that it is one of the ways to transmit the infection.

In addition to the COVID-19 app, there are other sources with telehealth apps on the App Store which are also free.

One bonus is that travelers can scan select airlines and airport data with notifications, and push messages from the CDC.

Is there an age limit to use and is it secure?

The Apple COVID-19 screening app can be used by 18 years old and above. Another is that all data is secure and kept private, no need to sign-in or Apple ID. All data is treated secure and only the user will know the details. Visit on the App Store or visiting apple.com/covid19.

Prior to this, Google launched a similar website.

