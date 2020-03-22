Australians will now feel that the rest of the world is experiencing right now due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared that the situation is now "deadly serious."

Lockdown Is Here

The Prime Minister has urged all of his countrymen to stay at home, not unless the travel is really "essential."

"Those holidays that you may have been planning to take interstate over the school holidays are canceled,"

If you think that's all in store for you, he has warned that "far more draconian" measures will be coming in the next few days.

The Prime Minister is also going to meet with the state and territory leaders this Sunday to discuss more measures that will be implemented in the coming days. The good thing is that even without Mr. Moririson's word, interstate travel has already been partly restricted, which is a nod that leaders are doing their parts to curb the spread of the virus.

Borders are now closed. The Western and Southern parts of Australia, as well as the Northern Territory and Tasmania, are now requiring all visitors to isolate for 14 days upon their arrival.

Why Australians Might Become Another Large Statistic in the Coronavirus

Several businesses have ignored the government's advice and continue to operate as a business as usual despite the government and their Prime Minister to avoid indoor gatherings above 100 people and about 500 for outdoor gatherings, social distancing to about four square meters per person.

The problem now arises that even bars and beaches like Bondi have been a giant petri dish of something catastrophic that will happen.

Mr. Morrison had this to say, "What happened at Bondi Beach yesterday was not okay," and added, "And it served as a message to federal and state leaders that too many Australians are not taking these issues seriously enough."

It's important to remember that the reason for this is to stop the pandemic that most of the world is now experiencing, and it is a threat that we all face together.

What Can You Do and Can't Do?

If you're ever planning on taking on holidays and visiting friends and families, that is no longer an option. If you do need to do the groceries and gather essentials, that is allowed.

Australians should use their "Common sense," stated by Mr. Morrison, regarding the threat of the coronavirus and its contagious nature.

The Prime Minister also said, "It is not just about each of us individually but the person standing next to us, the person who lives across the road, the elderly resident in the same apartment building as you."

School is still ongoing, however, since it's essential for education to keep going.

Exempted Businesses for Public Use

Besides stores and malls closing left and right, there are still the essentials that people would need to replenish from time to time. Luckily for Australians, these are the stores that will always be open to the public, but with safety first in mind.

Supermarkets

Banks

Petrol Stations

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Freight and Logistics

Food Delivery Services

The Lockdown will last for quite some time since the Prime Minister stated that it would be at least six months before life will return as usual in Australia.

"The more we work together, the more we share the load."

"The more we share the sacrifice, the more we do the right thing together as Australians, the more lives we will save, the more livelihoods we will be able to preserve, and the stronger we will all be on the other side," he says.