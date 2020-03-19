President Donald Trump publicly stated that the Defense Production Act will be invoked, as the administration's move to arrest the current ensuing coronavirus pandemic, that is causing calamitous worries on the American public. In the time of the coronavirus, the president, according to Donald Trump himself, is now a wartime president for the record.

He said at a White House press con,"It can do a lot of good things if we need it," and he added it will be signed and completed in a while.

The Defense Production Act: Why Trump invoked it

Invoking the Defense Production Act will give powers to the commander in chief to give commands to the private sector to increase production and vital distribution to all Americans of all needed emergency medical supplies and equipment during the COVID-19 crisis.

It gives the White House powers to get more masks, ventilators, respirators, and increase hospital resources, allow more patients to be treated of the coronavirus.

There was a question if the nation is on a wartime footing, which President Trump answered with a yes, adding that he is a "wartime president" in the current circumstances faced by the US in a worldwide pandemic.

Several statements were issued by the President with members of the presidential coronavirus pandemic task force. So far, efforts to control the COVID-19 infection has been enacted to delay the number of pathogen infections, just like lockdowns in other countries. On Wednesday morning, a small but a grim number of 114 deaths and 6,519 infections are now in the United States.

The U.S. organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) observed that in the U.S. it is just the same as mostly 4 of 5 deaths are those at age 65 and older. So far, no child has been killed by the COVID-19 disease. Trump cancels all foreclosures and evictions during the COVID-19 outbreak

Another after-effect of the COVID-19 crisis is the chaotic markets and a negatively acting economy nationwide. Most schools are shuttered, many restaurants and bars are all on takeaway and deliver in many affected localities. In San Francisco, a shelter-in-place is enforced this week, and more than one state is enforcing social distancing to lessen transmitting the virus.

Both the Trump administration and Congress are setting up an almost $1 trillion stimulus package to keep the American economy afloat, assist businesses and workers who are most affected by the coronavirus pandemic crisis. This aid package will keep these entities going until the epidemic flattens out and economic activities resume again.

Another announcement by President Trump is that the Housing Department is suspending all foreclosures and evictions till April's end to help those in need of shelter. He also mentioned that Canada will close the border with the U.S., both in agreement. Only essential traffic is allowed in or out the US-Canadian Border as stressed.

Vice President Mike Pence will lead the task force and said that Health and Human Services are allowing a medical specialist to practice medicine in another state. They are also calling the nation to cancel all elective medical procedures.

Donald Trump added that he previewed the Wednesday conference and stated,"discussing with the FDA news about the Chinese Virus!" Invoking the Defense Production Act to deal with the coronavirus with all powers available.

