Do not panic if you've got the coronavirus, and here is why. Recently, An American woman does recover from her positive coronavirus using home treatment and gets cured. But, staying home when feeling ill is the smartest move.

Who is she?

Elizabeth Schneider resides in Seattle, one of the cities in Washington state where most fatalities were recorded in the US as COVID-19 is all over the world.

With a PhD in engineering, the 37-year old said that she is sharing her experience with the virus so those with a mild strain can be cured by self-quarantining at home.

She added that although she was healed at home the treatment would be different for those with worse health conditions like the elders who are most vulnerable.

Quoting Elizabeth Schneider,"That means that we need to be extra vigilant about staying home, isolating ourselves from others."

U.S. health officials mentioned that Mainland China statistics identified 80% as mostly mild cases and the rest went to intensive care. These patients who were close to critical condition were those over 60 with a myriad of dangerous health conditions that can compromise the chance of survival.

How she did get it?

Elizabeth Schneider contracted the virus from a party on February 25 and she had flu-like symptoms about three days after the party. It was later confirmed that there were five positive patients from the same party.

During the middle of the day, there was a bad headache, fever, and body aching all over. Promptly, she left the office of the company she worked for, as a marketing manager, and went home earlier.

After taking a quick nap and waking up, she had a high fever running, that was at 39.4°C.

Also read: How Coronavirus Infection Starts in the Body, Leading to Death

Next came these symptoms after the point of her high fever. She was shivering uncontrollably as her body fought the virus ( which she was not yet aware of). The chills were tingling at her fingertips which concerned her.

She then bought flu medicines to treat the visible symptoms that she had. A friend was requested to take her to the hospital emergency room, though the fever abated and was less in succeeding days.

Her brush with the coronavirus days after

Since she got cured, she followed all the coronavirus reports. Soon, the first US case of an elderly person was found in late January.



After getting well from home treatment, there were deaths registered due to coronavirus. Most of her symptoms were flu which was cured by over the counter medicines.



Her case is one of the lucky few who escaped severe complications like those who were compromised by the contagion affecting the lungs. She came close but the virus was not as virulent in her system as others.

Cases and deaths are increasing

Washington is the hotspot of the coronavirus infection in the U.S. with 260 cases and 12 deaths due to complications. For the whole U.S., it is 1,100 cases as of writing and 30 deaths that is more than twice the 12 deaths initially reported.

Elizabeth Schneider had none of the common signs of the virus, like coughing or hard breathing that she concluded she did not the contagion.

After getting a flu shot, though thinking it was a different strain. She was sent home by the attending physician and told to drink lots of water.

The big revelation was that several individuals had the same problem. All the individuals with symptoms were not diagnosed with the flu because they had no symptoms. She had a test from researchers in Seattle Flu Study, and she was positive for COVID-19 on March 7.

All is well and ends well

Getting the news that despite getting COVID-19, made her family and friends happy. Her story as the American woman who had the coronavirus while eventually recovering at home shows that there is hope. But you need to be tested to check which is the best preventive measure for you.

Related article: Hand-washing vs. Hand Sanitizers: Which Works Better to Avoid Coronavirus Spread?