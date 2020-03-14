According to reports, Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was tested positive after meeting US President Trump in Florida.

This comes after several world leaders were infected by the coronavirus in similar circumstances too.

Several sources told CNN, that President Trump was near Fabio Wajngarten when he was declared positive.

The Brazilian press secretary went to dinner that was hosted by the president at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

In a photo, he was several feet away from Trump, when he said something about Kimberly Guilfoyle's birthday, related by the sources.

Trump said,"I did hear something about that. We had dinner together in Florida at Mar-a-Lago with the entire delegation," and added based on reports,"I don't know if the press aide was there. But, we did nothing very unusual. We sat next to each other for a period of time, had a great conversation."

The White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham stated on Thursday that the President barely had any interactions with coronavirus positive and no tests are needed for now.

She added that all efforts done by the White House Medical Unit and the United States Secret Service are thoroughly engaged in taking every to keep all the White House occupants free from the coronavirus.

The Brazilian press secretary was there with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on his US junket. He was included in the dinner for the Brazilian president. Earlier both leaders discussed the coronavirus outbreak.

President Trump just said that he was not concerned at all when interviewed by the press., which was about the CPAC conference, in which another person was a positive carrier.

Trump also added that he was aware of the Brazilian aide's condition in the Oval Office on Thursday.

All they did was nothing out of the ordinary and were nearby which was Trump reference to Bolsonaro, during the affair.

Highlights of President Trump's public announcement were bans on those from mainland Europe, as the US administration has its hands full in dealing with the pandemic at home and abroad.

In another interview, Trump told reporters that he was not concerned about anything else, during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Reports commented that Bolsonaro's (Brazilian aide) getting diagnosed as positive for the coronavirus after meeting Trump, has placed the Bolsonaro on observation.

A statement from the White House earlier in the week noted that the US president has not been tested for COVID-19 infection. Yet, one of the standing reasons is that there has not been very close contact for a long time with any positive coronavirus contact.

If the condition of the aide worsens or the Brazilian leader is admitted, then something needs to be done. The president is still optimistic and is not worried as indicated by his remarks.

According to the source, he is in good health and no reason to be tested himself. This was based on the advice of the current White House doctor, assigned to the first and second families.

The contact with the Brazilian aide testing positive after meeting President Trump is not a huge concern, for the moment.

