Actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in Australia. Both announced the positive test results on Instagram urging the public to "take care."

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," the Forrest Grump actor wrote on Instagram. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

The couple has been down in Australia for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film from Warner Bros. Hanks is set to play Presley's longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker in the movie.

They are the first celebrities to reveal to the public that they were diagnosed by the coronavirus.

Hanks and Wilson were the only ones on the film to contract the disease. The movie is currently in pre-production stages. This means that cameras have yet to roll, and is still making preparations to shoot.

The Hollywood pair decided to get tested after they felt "a bit tired." Hanks said the medical team had already taken over. The Oscar-winning actor and his wife will now spend time in isolation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) officially declared the outbreak to be a pandemic on Wednesday.

"Well, now. What to do next? The medical officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks' will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?"

Hanks shared a picture on Instagram of what appears to be a medical wastebasket and a latex glove in a hospital.

The cast and crew attached to the film received an email on Thursday morning instructing them to stay away from the set after a member of the production tested positive for the virus.

Hanks is the most prominent entertainment figure yet to reveal that he has the coronavirus. By going public with the information, he seemingly becomes the face of an outbreak that has cascaded around the globe.

He is set to play Presley's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film while actor Austin Butler is playing Presley. It will be directed by Baz Luhrmann.

A representative for Hanks confirmed the news and had no additional remarks. Warner Bros. also confirmed that Hanks was in Australia doing pre-production work.

The Hollywood couple, both 63, had visited crowded Australian hotspots including Bondi Beach and the Sydney Opera House before the diagnosis.

Colin Hanks, their son, released a statement Wednesday night thanking fans and saying he believes his parents will make a full recovery.

"We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone," he posted on Instagram. "My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and are doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances. Despite the fact that I'm in LA and haven't seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and I'm confident that they will make a full recovery."

