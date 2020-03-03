NASA has shown images which show a dramatic decline in pollution levels over China, which the US space agency says is "partly related" to the coronavirus.

Pollution in China has been problematic with the bustling industrialization of the country that has been going on at an alarming pace.

But it seems that everything has hit the brakes as the coronavirus ravages Beijing and many affected provinces. China's economic activities are putting everything to a halt, as NASA shows satellite images of less nitrogen dioxide (NO2) that is given off as exhaust by cars, and other sources using coal and fossil fuels.

The precedence of keeping the virus in check and less public exposure is one of the side effects that are detrimental to China's economic prosperity, but a gain for nature itself as the contagion does its nasty business.

Wuhan China is the ground zero of the 'now' COVID-19, that started as the novel coronavirus (nCOV), as a result, it came under lockdown. All residents were not allowed to leave, and business places were closed as a measure to control the spread of disease.

According to NASA scientists, less nitrogen oxide pollution became more pronounced near Wuhan that was shut down since Jan 23. As more cities were forced to control the virus, pollution has become less all over China.

China's total lockdown and massive quarantining, next as the viral contagion caused other countries to follow after cases, is one of the biggest mass quarantine and preventive action ever.

An air quality researcher at NASA, Fei Liu remarked, "This is the first time I have seen such a dramatic drop-off over such a wide area for a specific event."

She related that the same dramatic dip in nitrogen dioxide happened in the gradual 2008 economic recession, but it was not as abrupt as now.

One of the biggest factors of less nitrogen oxide is the closing of factories, in the last week of January and to early February that is closed during the holidays.

On these times, air pollution will be less than normal with the celebration of such holidays, though pollution gets back to normal when factories start running again.

Most assume that the Lunar New Year is a major part of the decrease, researchers are looking more for than festivals or even a weather-related factor which is seriously considered.

According to Fei Liu, the has been no additional increase in nitrogen dioxide when the festival was finished,

For this year Liu, the reduce nitrogen dioxide pollution is more than ever, and is unusually longer too,

She noted that by taking measures to control the virus all over China, to slow down the virus significantly, resulted in the decline of pollution.

NASA scientists commented that nitrogen dioxide in 2020, is now equal to 2005-19.

During 2020, nitrogen dioxide in eastern and central China is low at 10 to 30%, compared to what it should be now. It seems the coronavirus lowered Pollution in China, air quality is better for now.

