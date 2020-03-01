Recent claims reveal a UFO sighting on the international space station captured through a video footage. Although said video has made rounds on the internet, there's still a question about its authenticity.

Believers of the UFO phenomena are abuzz over a footage of an alleged UFO seen in the skies between the International Space Station (ISS) and earth. All the while, cameras were rolling footage of the alien spacecraft, capturing it in real-time.

The cone-shaped object kept pace with the orbiting space station without lagging. The video shows the NASA space camera zooming in on the unknown object in space, which is interpreted as an acknowledgement of the UFO sighting.

This alleged UFO video footage has gone viral on social media when UFO believer Scott Waring posted it on his YouTube channel ET Data Base, garnering many views.

The point of interest in the 22-minute video is the bus sized UFO (not verified) that paces the space station at 78 kilometers per second in parked orbit.

When the stream ended, it shot up and disappeared into space, and with a burst of light it was gone.

All the while, as the alien craft got captured on video, the technicians did not notice it and were talking about maintenance concerns on the station.

Throughout the captured video, Scott Waring mentioned these comment as the video of the alien ship progressed. According to him, it was not him doing the close in zooms, but NASA, adding that nothing was tampered with.

Both he and NASA are both puzzled by the UFOs presence. He even said that NASA cannot explain why it is here.

Coordinates were mentioned which could be a secret code where the object is located because NASA does not want to be obvious about the incident. Nothing else is said about the video footage after by NASA.

Also read: UFO Sighting: Witnesses Share Videos of Bright Flying Objects Over Missouri, Lake Okanagan

These previous statements came from Scott Waring. Nothing was mentioned about the object by technicians on the ISS, which was interpreted by Scott as an admission of an authentic UFO in space.

However, not all viewers believed the authenticity of Waring's alleged video footage of a UFO near the ISS. Here is what was remarked by others, which contradicts the claim.

Fact No. 1

According to YouTube channel, ufoofinterest, and two other video makers, 'Willease' and 'Apaiss' who gave an opinion based on NASA's ISS reports. "The component, known as the JEM ICS Exposed Facility (ICS-EF), a part of the Kibo Inter-Orbit Communication System was being disposed of and jettisoned into space."

The supposed UFO is just electronic debris, that has been released and sent plummeting down to earth. This is normal for usual maintenance as opposed to Waring's claims, that it was a UFO

Fact No. 2

There are many videos on the internet of UFO sightings. Before this, a YouTuber claimed to see UFOs in the Arizona and Utah deserts. He told his audience that how can an object, which looks like a spaceship from 'Superman', fly unlike normal planes then just stops and flies off rapidly. He calls it as one of the weirdest UFO he has ever seen in his life.

Regarding this claim, there has been no conclusive explanation or proof, from the YouTuber who witnessed it.

NASA did not report any UFO sightings near the International Space Station. Hence, there is no verification of the authenticity of said footage.

Related article: SETI Looks for Alien Life on Comets from Deep Space