A few months ago, TLC's American Reality Television show "Counting On" wrapped up its 10th season, leaving viewers waiting if the Duggar Family is still coming back for Season 11.

In Season 10, the Duggars faced a lot of dramas and things have considerably slowed down for the children of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Now there is still a lot of mystery surrounding the anticipated comeback of the family on screen for a possible 11th season.

TLC aired the finale of the reality show's 10th season on December 17, after 10 installments, since the season's premiere in October.

In the last episode, the Duggars went through a lot of drama, including the wake of the family's grandmother, Mary Duggar who passed away in 2019.

The finale, however, was followed by two birth special episodes where fans watched Kendra Caldwell, Joseph Duggar's wife welcome their second child, Addison Duggar. It was then followed by the giving birth of Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson's first child.

In February, almost two months after season 10 wrapped up, TLC released yet another birth special which featured the birth of David Duggar and Abbi Grace Burnett's first child. The episode was titled, "John and Abbie's Baby", and started with Abbie talking about what made her husband special and their marriage. The episode then jumped to the moment of Abbie's labor and her trip to the hospital.

Abbie's labor took almost 36 hours and after the long hours of labor, Grace Annette Duggar was born. Their firstborn came only a little over a year after the two said their marriage vows. The birth special closed the very buy year of the Duggars, with their 2019 being filled with a number of pregnancies and new family members.

However, the biggest question still lies. Will we be seeing more of the Duggars and will they be back for "Counting On" Season 11?

It is still a mystery of the network, TLC if it is still interested in another installment following the family life of the Duggars, which started in 2015.

Over the past 10 seasons, the reality TV series has given TLC good ratings and reviews. This, however, does not guarantee that the network will immediately renew them, but it does send a good message and high hopes for those who follow the show.

Moreover, if the show does get a renewal, it is possible that season 11 won't premiere until the Duggars have more material to work with. As of the moment, there are no pregnancies or weddings that have been announced, which were the most interesting content of their 10th season. Nevertheless, TLC will likely make the big announcement whether we will get to see the Duggars back on the small screen by the middle of the year.

On a more positive note, the Duggar Family seem to be content with doing another season of "Counting On." Even after their fair share of family drama, they have not expressed any interest in leaving the reality TV world.

